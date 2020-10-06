Arlo Introduces Newest Addition To Its Award-Winning Pro Series With Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

"Peace of mind should come without compromise which is why we continue to innovate the industry-leading products within the Arlo ecosystem. The Pro 4 and Ultra 2 offer enhancements that improve upon their already best-in-class predecessors, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. "With the highest video resolution and widest field of view in its class, the Pro 4 ensures precise, complete monitoring that's even easier to install thanks to a direct-to-WiFi connection. Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity. Couple those benefits with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customized Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, and both solutions enable users to confidently take control of their security."

The Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System boast advanced, category-leading features that deliver ultimate peace of mind for home and business owners. Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, compliments the hardware to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial included with their purchase. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling cloud storage of 2K (Pro 4) or 4K (Ultra 2) HD video recordings, for added peace of mind. Smarter, customizable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages1. And when help is needed, Arlo Smart's e911 feature lets users react faster by connecting to emergency services local to the camera's location instead of waiting to be rerouted from the location linked to their smartphone – saving previous moments in emergency situations2. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

Features of the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera include:

2K Video with HDR: See a crystal-clear picture in every detail through Arlo Pro 4's new high-performance lenses

See a crystal-clear picture in every detail through Arlo Pro 4's new high-performance lenses 160-Degree Viewing Angle: See a wider field of view to keep an eye on what matters most

See a wider field of view to keep an eye on what matters most Integrated Spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests with an integrated spotlight

Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests with an integrated spotlight Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event

Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event Color Night Vision: See what's lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

See what's lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white Two-Way Audio: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full two-way audio that reduces wind and noise

Listen and speak to visitors with crystal clear, full two-way audio that reduces wind and noise Direct to WiFi: Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station

Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station Wire-Free and Weather-Resistant: Wire-free setup and a new magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors

Wire-free setup and a new magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors Rechargeable Battery: Rechargeable, removeable battery lasts up to six months on one charge 3

Rechargeable, removeable battery lasts up to six months on one charge Magnetic Charging Cable: Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place

Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control SmartHub/Base Station Optional: Enable local storage recording, cross-trigger other cameras in the ecosystem and enhance camera range and battery life by connecting a compatible Arlo SmartHub or base station (VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000)

Features of the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System include:

4K Video with HDR: Zoom in to see sharp details with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technologies

Zoom in to see sharp details with and HDR advanced image quality technologies Auto Zoom and Tracking : Auto-focus on moving objects with clarity and detail

: Auto-focus on moving objects with clarity and detail 180-Degree Viewing Angle : See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect

: See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect Premium Two-Way Audio : Listen and speak to visitors with crystal-clear, two-way audio that reduces wind and noise

: Listen and speak to visitors with crystal-clear, two-way audio that reduces wind and noise Integrated Spotlight : Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests Built-In Smart Siren : Automatically triggered by motion or audio, or manually triggered via the Arlo App for added protection

: Automatically triggered by motion or audio, or manually triggered via the Arlo App for added protection Color Night Vision: See what's lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

See what's lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white Enhanced Range : Improved range and connectivity offer maximum flexibility, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet

: Improved range and connectivity offer maximum flexibility, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet Weather-Resistant Design : Built to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun for seamless installation anywhere

: Built to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun for seamless installation anywhere Rechargeable Battery : Wire-free design boasts up to six months of battery life on one charge 3

: Wire-free design boasts up to six months of battery life on one charge Advanced SmartHub : Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management

: Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera, Arlo Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

2 Available to customers in the United States only

3 Based on usage of 4000 seconds per month, 30 seconds per stream, and day/night event splits 2:1. Will vary with device settings, use, activity captured and environmental factors

