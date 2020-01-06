Arlo Launches Arlo SmartCloud™ SaaS Solution To Deliver Scaleable Security Cloud Services For Businesses

Comprehensive offering includes computer vision, multi-object detection, audio analysis, security services, scaled storage and numerous ecosystem integrations

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 internet connected camera brand1, today announced Arlo SmartCloud™, a SaaS version of its Arlo Smart service platform that is currently deployed as part of Arlo's award-winning security camera solutions. Arlo SmartCloud is a fully managed robust global platform of innovative capabilities built for security, scalability and reliability that can be easily deployed as part of advanced subscription services for hardware companies, automotive companies, service providers, insurance companies, home builders, smart communities, smart cities, traditional security companies, and other related verticals. Arlo SmartCloud™ is professionally managed by industry experts, easy to use, and boasts flexibility for end-to-end live streaming, storage, and computer vision.

Arlo SmartCloud brings numerous innovative and robust features to any connected image or video ecosystem including:

Computer Vision: A low latency computer vision pipeline compatible with numerous compression and container formats to support real-time vision and video-enabled apps

Fully integrated Enhanced 911 services on per location basis. Scaled Platform Services: A proven, scaled and high-performance platform for real-time events, encode/decode, encryption, analytics, secure storage and streaming currently handling more than 150 million transactions per day in over 200 countries around the world.

These capabilities, coupled with Arlo's Privacy Pledge and commitment to robust security, make Arlo the ideal partner for companies across numerous industries looking to bring intelligent subscription services to their customers.

"Arlo has deeply invested in building an industry-leading platform for advanced AI and security services. We are also an independent company focused on data security and user privacy that operates this platform as part of a trusted relationship with our customers," said Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer. "With Arlo SmartCloud, we are extending our platform to partners to help innovate and deploy new opportunities beyond our own camera ecosystem."

Arlo SmartCloud has plug-and-play APIs for simple deployment of existing services and Arlo will provide consulting, custom development and integration services for tailored applications of the platform.

Arlo SmartCloud is available now and companies interested in learning more about the Arlo SmartCloud platform can contact smartcloud@arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo SmartCloud™, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security Cameras, Security Camera Systems. Type: excludes not remote viewing ready, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-June 2019

2 Available to customers in the United States only

