Arlo Puts Consumer Privacy Front And Center With Privacy Pledge

Industry Leader Reaffirms Commitment to Safeguarding the Privacy of its Users

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 internet connected camera brand[1], announced today the introduction of the Arlo Privacy Pledge, underscoring its long-standing promise that puts users' privacy first. Since day one of Arlo's inception, Arlo's products and services have been designed with an inherent commitment to protect and connect people to the things they love most, which Arlo believes includes a user's right to privacy of their personal information. Arlo's Privacy Pledge can be viewed now at Arlo.com/PrivacyPledge.

"Recent news reports have called some companies into question surrounding their real-world behavior versus their stated privacy policy," said Matt McRae, CEO. "At Arlo, we believe privacy is crucial and central to the concept of a security solution. As such, our only business is providing security and peace of mind. We don't capture user data for advertising or sell it to third parties, we don't view or keep data without consent, and we don't volunteer user data to law enforcement. These are standards that were established since the launch of our first Arlo camera, and we're proud to reaffirm our user privacy commitment with the Arlo Privacy Pledge."

Details surrounding the commitments outlined in Arlo's Privacy Pledge include:

OWNERSHIP – Your personal data belongs to you and you alone.

Your personal data belongs to you and you alone. We don't sell your data.



We never sell your information to third parties. Your data is used to deliver the Arlo services, Arlo functionality, and any related services or functionality that you affirmatively choose and nothing else.



We don't share your data.



We never share your data, including videos, without your consent or a court order to do so. If there is a request by law enforcement for your videos, we require a legally enforceable search warrant or other equivalent court order mandating that Arlo turn over the videos to law enforcement.

CONTROL – Your data is for your eyes only.

Your data is for your eyes only. We give you all the control.



We store your videos in the Arlo cloud only for the duration of your chosen Arlo plan. After that, your videos are automatically and permanently deleted or cleaned from the Arlo cloud. 2



We support privacy legislation



Our comprehensive privacy policy is built to empower you to make decisions about your data and determine who has access. Our policy and practices generally implement the controls and concepts of various new privacy legislation, including the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.

PROTECTION – We protect your private moments.

We protect your private moments. We keep your data safely secure.



We support industry-leading methods and practices to ensure your account is completely secure, such as two-factor authentication and access approval for all new devices to verify it's really you. Your videos are encrypted to protect against malicious intent.



We made security part of our culture



We have implemented strict company-wide information security policies and procedures to ensure your privacy is protected. We support compliance with industry regulations and we also work with independent organizations to audit our services to help ensure we continue to meet the ever-evolving standards for cybersecurity.

For more information on Arlo's privacy policy please visit Arlo.com/PrivacyPledge.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo's cameras, Arlo's security lights, Arlo's video doorbell, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security Cameras, Security Camera Systems. Type: excludes not remote viewing ready, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-June 2019

2 Once videos reach the end of their storage duration, they no longer exist within 24 hours.

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arlo.com

