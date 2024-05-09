ARLO TECHNOLOGIES HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Arlo received highest award honor within the Innovation of the Year, Consumer Products Industries category

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, proudly announces it has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Innovation of the Year - Consumer Products Industries category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. As the only smart home security brand in the Consumer Products category to receive a Stevie Award, the recognition speaks to Arlo's ongoing innovation and dedication to providing customers with a robust ecosystem of award-winning hardware, software, and services.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Arlo was recognized for its significant business achievements and strong growth record in 2023, including surpassing 2 Million paid subscribers, debuting innovative new products and services, and receiving more than 25 awards and editorial recognitions from leading organizations.

"Arlo has achieved major milestones in 2023, which led to this incredible honor of receiving a Gold Stevie Award," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Arlo. We're incredibly grateful for the recognition and will continue to innovate and deliver top-notch products and services to our customers."

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

