Armada and NOV Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered Solutions to the Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, a leader in artificial intelligence at the edge, today announced a strategic collaboration with NOV (NYSE: NOV), a global leader in energy technology and industrial solutions, to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven use cases at the edge.

As part of this collaboration, Armada is partnering with NOV to launch Beacon, a compact edge device integrated with Armada Edge Platform (AEP) and physically deployed at industrial sites. Beacon brings ruggedized edge computing to remote, space-constrained environments like offshore rigs and well sites while enabling customers to process sensor, video, and control data close to the source. This expands Armada's reach across energy, mining, manufacturing, and utilities, and complements its larger Galleon deployments. Beacon is now available as a turnkey solution via the Armada Marketplace.

By integrating Armada's powerful edge-native AEP and OpsSafety AI software with Beacon, a ruggedized, industrial edge computing platform, the two companies are enabling real-time, AI-enabled decision-making for customers operating in remote and harsh environments from offshore rigs to mining operations and beyond.

"Our mission is to bring intelligence to the edge where it matters most which is close to the assets and operations," said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. "By combining Armada's platform and AI orchestration capabilities with NOV's proven edge infrastructure, we're unlocking business value in real time by reducing downtime, improving safety, and optimizing performance."

Beacon is designed to deliver high-performance computing and analytics at the point of data generation. With Armada's platform, customers can now deploy, manage, and scale advanced AI models across fleets of Beacon devices and even in disconnected or bandwidth-constrained environments.

The joint offering is powering real-world applications for customers including:

Predictive Maintenance: AI models detect early signs of equipment degradation, preventing costly failures.

Safety Monitoring: Real-time video and sensor analysis to identify unsafe conditions or compliance issues.

Operational Optimization: AI-driven insights help optimize drilling parameters, reduce fuel consumption, and improve resource efficiency.

"Edge AI is transforming industrial operations," said Renju Jose Kuruvila, President, NOV Digital & IntelliServ. "Our collaboration with Armada allows us to accelerate this transformation for our customers by putting actionable intelligence in the field, right at the edge, where decisions need to be made."

This collaboration represents a significant step toward fully autonomous industrial systems, where AI at the edge drives efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

About NOV

NOV is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and provision of equipment and components used in energy and industrial markets. With a commitment to innovation, NOV helps customers improve performance and sustainability across operations worldwide.

