Armada Participates in U.S. Navy UNITAS Exercise, Delivering Power, Data, and Resilience in Disconnected Environments

During the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise, Armada demonstrated how its modular, rapidly deployable AI data centers can be used on land and at sea to deliver mobile compute and distributed network awareness to contribute to a successful mission.

QUANTICO, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada successfully concluded its participation in UNITAS 2025—the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. An Armada Deployable Data Center (DDC), known as a Galleon, and Atlas software were tested from ashore and aboard a Navy warship. Galleons are designed to deliver high-performance, modular compute and networking by gathering and analyzing data directly at the edge, in the world's most remote, disconnected, and contested environments. These capabilities successfully provided distributed network awareness and provided enterprise and mission workload services to contribute to the mission success.

"Warfighters often operate in power and communications-denied environments, and Armada's full stack modular, mobile data centers uniquely enable them to harness massive amounts of data in those conditions. At Armada, we're not just building for tomorrow but delivering solutions today, right where they are needed—remote and contested environments both on land and at sea," said Dan Wright, CEO of Armada.

During UNITAS, the Galleon supported Microsoft Flankspeed Edge servers to provide a secure, resilient hybrid cloud environment with enterprise services, as well as Minotaur operator workload, ingesting multi-INT data from multiple robotic autonomous systems (RASs) and other sources. The Galleon also successfully redeployed for ship-based testing with its flexible power management system, proving its ability to provide advanced computing wherever our military needs it most, regardless of power-constraints. Meanwhile the Atlas software provided actionable, distributed network awareness for multiple processing nodes and heterogenous systems across a wide AOR.

"UNITAS showcased the strength of collaboration, innovation, and readiness across both our Naval capabilities and those of our allies. Technologies like modular data centers and edge computing enhance our ability to operate securely and effectively in remote, at-sea environments, highlighting the critical role of industry partnerships in preserving America's maritime advantage," said Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, Commander of U.S. Navy Fourth Fleet/USNAVSOUTH.

Throughout UNITAS, Armada worked in close collaboration with multiple governmental and private industry partners to deliver these cutting-edge accomplishments. In addition to Fourth Fleet, these partners included the Navy's Program Executive Office of Digital Enterprise Services (PEO DES), Cyber Engineering Team (CET), Navy Information Warfare Center – Atlantic (NIWCLANT), Smartronix (SMX), Huntington Ingalls (HII), Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (JHU APL), Epoch Insights, ICMS Logistics, Microsoft, Dell, and the crew of the USS COOPERSTOWN (LCS-23), among others.

Armada's role at UNITAS builds on a series of successful demonstrations with the U.S. Military. Earlier this year, the Galleon passed rigorous testing to advance Armada's cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with NIWCLANT. Most recently, in partnership with Skydio, Armada showcased Next Generation Command and Control for the Secretary of the Army in Michigan, where a Galleon processed live drone feeds on-site, powered entirely by the American AI Stack without reliance on external infrastructure.

Always looking ahead, Armada launched Leviathan —the first ever modular, megawatt AI data center—in July alongside a $131 million strategic raise and the release of a white paper on its broader vision for distributed, sovereign AI infrastructure. By delivering resilient infrastructure that can handle massive computational loads in the most challenging environments, Armada strives to advance a future where America and our allies stay ahead in distributed compute, AI innovation, and energy dominance.

