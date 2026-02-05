Armada and Nscale Sign Letter of Intent to Accelerate Sovereign AI Through Global Hyperscale and Edge Deployments

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada and Nscale have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to deliver both large-scale and edge AI infrastructure for public sector and enterprise customers worldwide. Nscale is a European-headquartered AI infrastructure builder bringing online some of the largest supercomputer clusters globally – with a full-stack platform spanning power, data centers, compute, and software. San Francisco-based Armada delivers real-time distributed intelligence through its leading modular data centers (Galleons) and proprietary Armada Edge Platform (AEP). Together they can deliver sovereign solutions, both at scale and at the edge.

This collaboration aims to bring full-stack edge AI technology offerings directly to multiple sites around the globe. With access to land and power at these sites, Armada and Nscale intend to deliver solutions that include modular data center infrastructure, GPU compute capacity, application software, and customer support to end customers in the private and public sectors.

Nscale and Armada together combine rapidly deployable, turnkey infrastructure with large-scale sovereign cloud deployments, empowering customers to maintain sovereign compute environments anywhere in the world. Enterprises and governments can now establish secure, compliant AI infrastructure in locations where existing infrastructure doesn't exist, and far faster than full data center builds.

The solution enables a hub-and-spoke model. Large-scale data centers from Nscale provide superior unit economics and foundational capacity. Armada's turnkey deployments, like Leviathan, its megawatt Galleon, extend sovereign capabilities to new geographies at the edge.

"There is increasing demand from enterprises and governments for operational AI, and meeting that need requires infrastructure that is scalable, distributed, and ultimately sovereign," said Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of Nscale. "By working with Armada, we will be able to offer customers a flexible foundation for deploying advanced AI workloads wherever they need to operate, without compromising performance, security, or control."

"As AI adoption accelerates, organizations need infrastructure that can reach beyond centralized clusters, on Earth and even beyond," said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. "One of Armada's key differentiators is that we enable sovereign AI, with speed and scale. Partnering with Nscale allows us to extend our modular AI infrastructure into new global markets, supporting customers who require sovereign, high-performance compute."

Together, Armada and Nscale intend to establish a repeatable model for deploying AI infrastructure globally. By uniting large-scale sovereign cloud services, modular compute, and distributed operations, this will enable organizations to accelerate AI adoption while maintaining security, compliance, and performance at scale.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

Media Contact:

Armada: [email protected]

About Nscale

Nscale is building the global hyperscaler engineered for AI infrastructure. Through vertically integrated AI solutions and modular, first-principles data center design across Europe and North America, Nscale delivers the compute foundation for enterprise AI training, fine-tuning, and inference at scale.

Media Contact:

Nscale: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada