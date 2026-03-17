Armada Brings NVIDIA AI Grid Capabilities to Telcos

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada today announced the Armada Edge Platform will support NVIDIA AI Grid, enabling telecommunications operators, service providers, and enterprises to deploy, operate, and monetize geographically distributed AI infrastructure with simplicity while supporting latency-sensitive, real-time AI workloads.

The Armada Edge Platform (AEP) is aligned with the NVIDIA AI Grid reference design and integrates with NVIDIA technologies including NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers, NVIDIA HGX systems with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Together, these technologies deliver a validated distributed AI solution designed to operate at global scale.

AEP encompasses edge management and orchestration software, GPUaaS management software, and optional modular data center infrastructure. The software platform can be deployed across existing data centers and GPU infrastructure, and where new infrastructure is required, Armada's modular data centers provide a rapidly deployable AI-ready foundation. AEP provides a unified control plane across geographically distributed AI infrastructure including existing service provider data centers, centralized AI factories, regional hubs, and edge locations. Through workload-aware and resource-aware orchestration, AEP stitches distributed GPU sites into a single operational platform, enabling intelligent placement, consistent lifecycle management, and optimized resource utilization across thousands of locations.

AI Grids are purpose-built to serve real-time, hyper-personalized, and data intensive AI native applications at scale. Workloads such as conversational AI, AR/XR experiences, real-time video generation, real-time visual search and summarization, and other inference driven services require geographically distributed GPU capacity close to users and data sources. The need to deliver high performance inference for these applications at massive scale is driving the shift toward distributed AI Grid architectures.

Armada provides the software platform that operationalizes AI Grid deployments at scale, delivering consistency across AI factories, regional hubs, and edge environments. For example, Armada is collaborating with Nscale to help deploy and operate sovereign GPU clouds worldwide using the Armada Edge Platform to manage distributed AI infrastructure. AEP integrates with the service provider's network layer to establish dedicated, policy-controlled connectivity from data sources to GPU workloads, ensuring predictable performance, security, and low-latency delivery. The platform enables centralized monitoring, observability, and lifecycle management from hundreds to thousands of AI Grid locations while intelligently placing inference workloads based on latency, proximity, GPU availability and utilization, cost, policy, compliance, and performance requirements.

At each AI Grid site, Armada delivers a secure multi-tenant platform layer supporting infrastructure services such as bare metal, virtual machines, storage, and networking, along with platform services including managed Kubernetes. The platform also provides AI and machine learning services such as model-as-a-service, managed SLURM, Jupyter notebooks, and ML workflows. Hard isolation across CPU, GPU, network, and storage ensures security, compliance, predictable performance, and maximized GPU efficiency.

Galleon, Armada's modular data center, provides a ruggedized, rapidly deployable, high-density AI infrastructure foundation for AI Grid deployments when existing facilities are unavailable or when rapid deployment at new locations is required. Purpose-built for distributed and edge environments, Galleon integrates power, cooling, networking, and compute into a standardized form factor that accelerates time to market and enables consistent rollout of AI Grid sites.

Armada will demonstrate AI Grid at NVIDIA GTC with live demonstrations showcasing distributed site orchestration, secure multi-tenancy, and intelligent workload placement.

"AI Grid represents the next evolution of AI infrastructure where compute must be distributed, intelligent, and operational at massive scale," said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. "Armada serves as the operational control plane for NVIDIA powered AI Grids, enabling service providers to transform distributed GPU infrastructure into scalable, revenue generating AI services."

To learn more, meet Armada at NVIDIA GTC or go to www.armada.ai.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and sovereign AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise. For more information, visit www.armada.ai.

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SOURCE Armada