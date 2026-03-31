Armada to Deliver Sovereign AI at the Edge with Microsoft Azure Local

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada today unveiled a collaboration with Microsoft, forging an edge computing solution that unites Microsoft Azure Local with Armada's Galleon modular data centers (MDCs) and Armada Edge Platform (AEP). This solution, for Microsoft's Sovereign Private Cloud, is available now, and both companies are actively engaging customer deployments while rapidly expanding capabilities to meet the most demanding and fast evolving mission requirements.

The collaboration defines a new opportunity for sovereign private cloud and AI solutions, where Azure Local integrates seamlessly with Armada's edge infrastructure. Sovereign AI keeps AI operations and decision controls inside a controlled space, so customers stay in charge of the model and data with the power to audit use, without relying on connectivity to the public cloud. Purpose built for the world's most demanding environments, these architectures empower organizations to run mission critical workloads with absolute confidence across defense, government, and regulated industries—even in scenarios defined by limited connectivity, harsh conditions, and uncompromising compliance requirements.

Together, Armada and Microsoft enable customers to:

Deploy anywhere without limits: Deliver uncompromised, full stack private cloud and AI power, with Foundry Local, directly into the most remote, disconnected, and contested environments eliminating dependence on traditional data centers and enabling true operational freedom.





Deliver uncompromised, full stack private cloud and AI power, with Foundry Local, directly into the most remote, disconnected, and contested environments eliminating dependence on traditional data centers and enabling true operational freedom. Maintain operational sovereignty and uncompromising compliance: Support stringent security and accreditation thresholds, through Azure Local's hardened security architecture, full-spectrum auditability, and complete command of sensitive data workflows.





Support stringent security and accreditation thresholds, through Azure Local's hardened security architecture, full-spectrum auditability, and complete command of sensitive data workflows. Operate with resilience: Provide continuous mission execution through a hardened, multipath communications architecture including satellite, 5G, LTE, RF, and SDWAN—reinforced by fully disconnected Azure Local capabilities that keep critical systems online even in the most contested and communications denied battlespaces.





Provide continuous mission execution through a hardened, multipath communications architecture including satellite, 5G, LTE, RF, and SDWAN—reinforced by fully disconnected Azure Local capabilities that keep critical systems online even in the most contested and communications denied battlespaces. Scale mission ‑ critical AI workloads at decisive speed: Drive high‑performance AI and data processing with advanced GPU‑enabled systems and fully expandable multi‑rack deployments, purpose‑built to meet the intensity and scale of modern defense and industrial grade operations.





Drive high‑performance AI and data processing with advanced GPU‑enabled systems and fully expandable multi‑rack deployments, purpose‑built to meet the intensity and scale of modern defense and industrial grade operations. Accelerate deployment at operational speed: Deploy fully integrated, ruggedized MDCs powered by Azure Local and Armada software, slashing integration complexity and collapsing deployment timelines from months to mere weeks.





Deploy fully integrated, ruggedized MDCs powered by Azure Local and Armada software, slashing integration complexity and collapsing deployment timelines from months to mere weeks. Command real ‑ time operational insight: Use AEP as your unified control layer, delivering precision orchestration, continuous monitoring, and actionable intelligence across every distributed edge environment.





Use AEP as your unified control layer, delivering precision orchestration, continuous monitoring, and actionable intelligence across every distributed edge environment. Deploy industry‑specific applications instantly: Launch leading industrial solutions with single‑click precision through Armada's marketplace streamlining and accelerating the entire application lifecycle from deployment to ongoing management.

Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada, emphasized the impact of the collaboration with Microsoft: "This represents a major step forward in enabling sovereign AI at the edge. By deploying Azure Local and Foundry Local with AEP, we are giving customers the ability to run mission-critical workloads with speed, scale and sovereignty in the most challenging environments."

Through this collaboration, the companies will advance joint go to market initiatives and customer engagements—accelerating sovereign and government deployments across the U.S. and around the world.

"As organizations accelerate digital transformation, sovereign cloud capabilities are essential, not optional," said Douglas Phillips, President and Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Specialized Clouds. "Our collaboration with Armada extends Azure Local to new frontiers at the edge, giving governments and enterprises the controls, security, and resiliency they need to operate independently while meeting sovereignty, compliance, and mission-critical performance requirements."

Armada's Galleons, powered by AEP, provide turnkey deployment, orchestration, and monitoring of edge environments, while Microsoft Azure Local delivers cloud-consistent services, AI capabilities, and compliance-aligned infrastructure across distributed locations.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company enabling advanced AI workloads with speed, scale, and sovereignty. For more information, visit www.armada.ai.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada