Armada Joins VAST Cosmos as a Technology Partner to Deliver Distributed, Sovereign AI Factories

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, a leader in distributed edge and remote infrastructure, today announced it has joined the VAST Cosmos Community, a global community of developers, builders, and experts in innovative AI solutions, through strategic collaboration with VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, to deliver a new generation of private, distributed, and global AI factories. Together, the companies provide an integrated solution combining Armada Galleon modular data centers and the Armada Edge Platform with the VAST Operating System, enabling organizations to build, operate, and scale AI factories wherever data is created while maintaining sovereignty, security, and operational consistency.

Modular data centers provide a powerful and flexible foundation for AI workloads. Realizing a true AI factory requires capabilities that extend beyond infrastructure to encompass a unified data fabric, orchestration software, and lifecycle management that operate consistently across locations. Through the Cosmos Partner Program, Armada and VAST deliver this complete stack, transforming deployable infrastructure into a globally coordinated AI production system.

With Armada's Galleon, a modular data center purpose built for high-density AI workloads, customers can deploy AI factory infrastructure in remote, disconnected, or regulated environments. The VAST AI OS is available directly within the Galleon, delivering enterprise-grade, high-performance storage and data services as part of the integrated AI factory stack. This ensures that AI workloads deployed in the field have immediate access to scalable, disaggregated data infrastructure without requiring separate integration or centralized dependency.

The Armada Edge Platform (AEP) delivers GPU-as-a-Service capabilities, while providing the operational software foundation to manage, orchestrate, and operate AI workloads consistently across all AI factory locations. AEP is integrated with the VAST DataSpace, a global namespace, enabling seamless data visibility and mobility across core, regional, and edge AI factories. Together, this creates a unified data and compute fabric that accelerates training, inference, and continuous model iteration across distributed environments.

Now as part of the VAST Cosmos Community, Armada enables organizations to deploy private AI factories within their own controlled environments, distributed AI factories across multiple geographies, and global AI factories interconnected through a secure and consistent operational framework. By supporting sovereign deployment models, customers can meet regulatory, national security, and data residency requirements while still operating as a globally connected AI system.

"AI infrastructure alone does not create an AI factory," said Uday Tennety, VP, Product and Partnerships at Armada. "By combining VAST Data's unified deployable AI infrastructure and disaggregated data architecture, with our GPU-as-a-Service software and modular data centers, we now enable organizations to industrialize AI across distributed and sovereign environments at scale."

"AI factories require a fundamentally new data foundation," said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. "By joining the VAST Cosmos Community, our partnership with Armada enables customers to operate distributed and global AI factories with a unified AI operating system that spans centralized, regional, and edge environments delivering performance, simplicity, and scalability."

The joint solution supports AI factory use cases including real-time inference at the edge, large-scale model training, autonomous systems, industrial automation, healthcare AI, and mission-critical government and defense applications. By combining Armada's modular edge data center infrastructure and platform with VAST's AI OS, customers gain a single, consistent experience for deploying AI anywhere. The result is reduced operational complexity, faster deployment timelines, improved performance, stronger compliance posture, and accelerated time to business value.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise. For more information, visit www.armada.ai

