Armada Launches Bridge to Power the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada today announced Bridge, software that turns any GPU cluster into an AI Factory. Bridge enables organizations to manage, scale, and monetize GPUs across data center, cloud, and edge environments while delivering cloud-class efficiency with full control and security.

Bridge unifies GPU orchestration, scaling, and management, allowing operators to deploy and run AI workloads anywhere. With elastic resource allocation, hard isolation for multi-tenancy, and unified observability, Bridge simplifies operations and accelerates AI deployment.

Built for Sovereign AI, Bridge runs directly on customer infrastructure to meet regional compliance and security requirements. It enables organizations to deploy modern, scalable AI environments while maintaining complete control over data, models, and infrastructure.

Bridge also empowers data centers, telecom operators, and research institutions to monetize GPU capacity by launching GPU-as-a-Service or Model-as-a-Service offerings—creating new revenue streams and improving utilization without rebuilding existing stacks.

"Bridge extends Armada Edge Platform, giving enterprises full control over their GPU infrastructure. It enables seamless provisioning and allocation of GPUs across business units, maximizing utilization and investment while accelerating AI deployment," said Pradeep Nair, CTO of Armada.

Bridge can be deployed on existing infrastructure or paired with Armada's Galleon modular data centers, for turnkey GPU cloud deployment with hyperscaler-class performance and rapid scalability.

Bridge is available today through Armada Edge Platform.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise.

