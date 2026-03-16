Armada Leverages NVIDIA DSX Air to Accelerate AI Factory Software Development and Production Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada today announced plans to leverage NVIDIA DSX Air to streamline development, proof-of-concept (PoC), and production workflows for Armada's Bridge GPU management software through AI factory simulation capabilities.

Armada has been working with NVIDIA networking simulation technologies since late 2024, using the platform to simulate secure, isolated multi-tenancy across NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking environments for internal development and customer PoCs. With the launch of DSX Air, Armada will extend that usage to full AI factory simulation — including GPUs, NVLink fabrics, Spectrum-X Ethernet switches, ConnectX SuperNICs, and NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

"High-fidelity simulation allows us to validate Armada Bridge against real-world AI factory scenarios early and at scale — complementing our physical hardware testing," said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. "Together, simulation and hardware validation accelerate releases and improve production resiliency."

"AI factory operators require tools that allow them to design, validate, and optimize infrastructure before deployment," said Amit Katz, VP of Networking at NVIDIA. "By leveraging DSX Air, Armada will enable customers to simulate large-scale GPU and networking environments with greater confidence — accelerating time to value while reducing operational risk."

Accelerating Development Without Hardware Constraints

GPU infrastructure is capital-intensive and often supply-constrained. By leveraging DSX Air, Armada can simulate large-scale AI factory deployments and create multi-tenant environments without tying up physical clusters. This enables faster testing against advanced GPU, switch, adapter, and NVLink configurations and validation at scale before final testing on production-grade hardware. With the emergence of AI grids, Armada will unlock additional value from DSX Air by simulating a large number of distributed edge sites and intelligently orchestrating applications across them.

Compressing PoC Timelines from Months to Weeks

Traditional AI factory proof-of-concept (PoC) deployments depend on provisioning racks, isolating environments, and coordinating access to scarce GPU infrastructure. DSX Air removes that dependency.

Armada can now provision AI factory simulations where customers evaluate Bridge capabilities, without waiting on physical hardware availability. This applies to multi-tenancy and tenant isolation; IaaS, PaaS, and AIaaS services; integration with 3rd Party WAN gateways and external storage vendors; NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE) and third-party AI software; as well as operational controls such as billing and user management. Armada can leverage the power of DSX Air by extending the usage to simulate multiple AI Grids and interconnectivity over WAN.

This approach reduces setup time, shortens sales cycles, lowers PoC costs, and enables customers to "try before they rack." Customers can subsequently transition to a hardware-based PoC with greater confidence and reduced risk.

Enabling Production Digital Twins for Operational Safety

For AI factory operators, production changes carry real risk — particularly in brownfield environments with complex tenant segmentation and manually-tuned configurations.

By leveraging high-fidelity simulations, Armada customers can validate new configurations, simulate tenant onboarding, model capacity expansion, detect configuration drift, and identify potential failure scenarios. Moreover, Armada will model its modular data center, Galleon, within DSX Air, allowing users to test its data center infrastructure management capabilities using a high-fidelity digital twin.

Instead of a configure-and-hope approach, operators can simulate-and-verify — reducing costly misconfigurations that result in costly downtime events and avoidable operational expenses.

Building the Future of AI Infrastructure

AI factories are becoming the foundation of modern infrastructure. High-fidelity digital twins will increasingly become standard practice for development, evaluation, and operational validation.

By leveraging DSX Air, Armada strengthens its ability to deliver faster development, accelerated customer onboarding, and safer production evolution.

To learn more, meet Armada at NVIDIA GTC or go to www.armada.ai.

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and sovereign AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge—without compromise. For more information, visit www.armada.ai.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada