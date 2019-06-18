Armata Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Bacteriophage-Based Therapeutics on June 26 in New York

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on phage-based therapeutics for the treatment of antimicrobial-resistant infections on June 26 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM EDT in New York City.

The event will feature a presentation by Robert Schooley, MD, from the University of California-San Diego, who will discuss the rapidly growing antibiotic resistance crisis and the urgent need for the development of new antibiotic alternatives. Dr. Schooley will be available to answer questions following the meeting.

Armata's management team will also provide an overview of the company's phage-based product candidates aimed to address areas of significant unmet clinical need by targeting key antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01, is a Phase 1/2-ready asset that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. In addition, Armata is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of proprietary synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata has also partnered with Merck to develop proprietary synthetic phage candidates designed to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent.

Robert "Chip" Schooley, MD, is a Professor of Medicine and infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine, UCSD's Senior Director of International Initiatives, and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Medicine. He also leads the Universidade Eduardo Mondlane-UC San Diego Medical Education Partnership Initiative and supervises postdoctoral fellows. Dr. Schooley is the Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Infectious Diseases journal and formerly served as Chief of Division of Infectious Diseases at UCSD. His research interests include influenza, global health and international medicine, and the diagnosis and management of infections that cause death and morbidity in resource-limited settings. He has over 30 years of experience in development of anti-infective therapies and has led treatment of critically ill patients using bacteriophage therapeutics under FDA-allowed Emergency INDs. Prior to joining UC San Diego Health, Dr. Schooley was head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Colorado and director of the Colorado Center for AIDS Research Virology Core Laboratory. During his tenure at Colorado, Dr. Schooley was chair of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' AIDS Clinical Trials Group. Before that, he served as associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Armata Pharmaceuticals was formed as the result of a successful merger between C3J Therapeutics and AmpliPhi Biosciences, which commenced trading on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol "ARMP" on May 10, 2019.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

About Phage Therapeutics

Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata's lead product candidate, AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. The Company is also developing and advancing a broad pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, leveraging its proprietary phage-specific GMP manufacturing capabilities. In collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent.

