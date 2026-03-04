Armed Forces Bank Earns Top Honors for Advancing Veteran Financial Well-Being

Bank Receives Sole Veteran Saves Week "Community Impact Award" and Prestigious "Designation of Savings Excellence" from Consumer Federation of America

Award-Winning Banking Leadership Delivers Meaningful Financial Progress for Service Members and Veterans

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Bank – a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907 – was selected as a Veteran Saves Week "Community Impact Award" recipient and a "Designation of Savings Excellence" Award winner by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America (CFA). The awards recognize Armed Forces Bank's exceptional leadership in improving the financial well-being of veterans, service members, and military families through measurable outcomes, sustained engagement and community-focused financial education.

Master Sergeant Danishia Page takes the Veterans Saves pledge at Armed Forces Bank at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Fort Lewis) in Washington.

Veteran Saves Week is a program under the America Saves umbrella, coordinated by the CFA. The campaign encourages veterans to take the Veteran Saves Pledge while empowering organizations to promote savings year-round.

Out of more than 900 participating organizations nationwide, Armed Forces Bank received the sole 2025 Veteran Saves Week "Community Impact Award" and was named one of only two banks to earn the "Designation of Savings Excellence" Award.

Community Impact Award

The Veteran Saves Week "Community Impact Award" recognizes the organization that most effectively leveraged the Veteran Saves Pledge to encourage savings behavior and goal setting within its community during the annual campaign.

According to CFA, Armed Forces Bank's approach helped translate participation into action by providing veterans with clear, accessible savings pathways – an important factor given that individuals with a defined savings plan are twice as likely to successfully reach their goals.

"We're honored to recognize Armed Forces Bank with the Community Impact Award for the second year in a row," said Krystel Spell, program manager at Veteran Saves. "During Veteran Saves Week, Armed Forces Bank demonstrated a thoughtful approach to supporting the Veteran Saves Pledge by ensuring the message reached veterans in ways that felt clear and actionable. That level of care and consistency helped translate participation into real progress toward savings goals."

Designation of Savings Excellence Award

The CFA also awards the Veteran Saves Week "Designation of Savings Excellence Award" to financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance and measurable impact during the Veteran Saves Week. Armed Forces Bank was one of only seven financial institutions nationally – and just two banks – to receive this distinction for the campaign, which took place in November 2025, as part of National Military Family Month and Warrior Care Month.

Measurable Impact During Veteran Saves Week 2025

During Veteran Saves Week 2025, Armed Forces Bank executed a comprehensive, multi-channel outreach campaign that delivered meaningful and measurable results, including:

50,642 individuals reached through email, social media, branch communications, website promotion, flyers and community events

100% retail branch participation nationwide, reinforcing a unified, organization-wide commitment

$1.9 million+ in savings account growth, driven by deposits from 6,776 individuals

85 new savings-type products opened, contributing more than $1.75 million in new deposits

55 Veteran Saves Pledges completed

44,792 emails sent and nearly 4,000 social media engagement views

Collectively, the work of all Veteran Saves Week award winners and participating organizations contributed to significant financial progress for service members and veterans. During the four-day period leading up to Veterans Day (November 4 to 7, 2025), these institutions reached more than 1.5 million individuals nationwide, encouraged nearly $1.9 million in deposits into new and existing accounts, and inspired veterans to pledge $370,000 toward future savings goals.

Leadership Perspective

"These recognitions reflect our long-standing commitment to helping military families build financial confidence and resilience," said Tom McLean, senior vice president and regional military executive for Armed Forces Bank. "We understand the unique financial realities that come with military life, and we work every day to meet service members and veterans where they are – providing practical tools, trusted guidance and consistent support no matter where duty takes them."

"It is truly a privilege to serve the military community," said Paul Holewinski, CEO of Armed Forces Bank. "Every product, service and education effort we offer is designed with their unique needs in mind. We appreciate the recognition from the Consumer Federation of America, but the greatest reward is seeing our clients strengthen their financial footing and achieve the goals that matter most to them."

About Veteran Saves

Veteran Saves is a program under the America Saves umbrella and is coordinated by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America (CFA). Veteran Saves encourages the entire veteran community to take the Veteran Saves Pledge and for organizations to promote savings year-round. Through financial education, resources, behavioral economics and support, Veteran Saves aims to help the Veteran community improve their financial well-being and achieve their long-term financial goals.

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank, founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 80% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.4 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.75 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank, is a full-service community bank with over 80 branch locations in Arizona, Arkansas Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, visit www.afbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Member FDIC.

