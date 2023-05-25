Armitron Debuts Reimagined Tilly Collection with Exquisite Leather, Ceramic, and Metal Designs

Sophisticated Timekeeping Redefined: Armitron Unveils the Enhanced Tilly Collection

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The timeless timekeepers at Armitron, ( www.armitron.com ), have debuted their expanded Tilly Collection for women. This delicate rectangular watch is pure sophistication with its traditional Roman numeral markers. The Tilly watches feature a 20mm case, traditional Roman numerals, and a woven band to exude sophistication and style. The new designs build upon this legacy, offering a fresh take on the classic Tilly design. The latest additions, priced just under $100, are exclusively available on Armitron.com and include the following:

Black and Honey Croco Leather: These genuine leather bands feature a stylish lizard grain pattern for comfort and a pop of texture. The Tilly Croco leather bands in honey or black are perfect for a casual chic look. This slim profile, smart-looking watch is the must-have accessory for any wardrobe. The honey leather design is warm and welcoming, perfect for casual outings or special events. Meanwhile, the black leather design adds a touch of edge and attitude, making it an ideal accessory for a night out.

Gold and Silver Two-Tone Metal: Tilly is an Armitron fan favorite, initially just in the Silver and Gold versions. With the reimagined collection debut, it is now available in a two-tone metal bracelet - ready to take any look to the next level.

The Tilly watch can also be purchased with a smooth black or white ceramic bracelet, pairing classic style with premium, modern materials. Durable and scratch-resistant, Tilly's ceramic finish creates a comfortable, stylish timepiece that will last for decades.

"We are consistently injecting new energy into the Armitron brand for 2023, and the reimagined Tilly is a small glimpse into Armitron's reimagined brand story." States Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "Our customers have loved the classic Tilly for its timeless design and quality craftsmanship. These new additions offer even more options for the Armitron customer to grow their timepiece collection as we continue to grow our legacy brand."

Armitron connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. The corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron®. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Recently, the brand has been rolling out notably unique watch collections, including but not limited to their most recent Armitron 's Johnny collection in collaboration with internationally acclaimed celebrity stylist and Emmy award-winning costume designer, and their Vintage Archive Collection, which was a nostalgic collection of the brand's past. Armitron not only captivates with their reimagined and timeless designs, but has now also established a new era of sustainability with the groundbreaking WAVE collection . Redefining sophistication while preserving our planet, Armitron sets a bold sustainability standard that transcends time and style.

Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron has continued to set the standard for fashion watches since 1975. The Tilly collection is no exception to the brand's dynamic pieces made of quality materials with a coveted affordability factor.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees.

