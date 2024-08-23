Armitron Vaults Into New Watch Sales Demographic With Debut of Their Kids Collection

Legacy Brand Known for Dynamic, Affordable Watches Introduces Whimsical Butterflies, Cool Cars, Playful Unicorns, and Colorful Floral Designs to Spark Every Child's Imagination

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), the iconic American watch brand celebrated for its stylish and affordable timepieces, is announcing the launch of its dynamic new Kids Collection. The nearly fifty-year-old, family-owned timepiece maker, known for their distinct watches for men and women, has expanded to cater to young watch enthusiasts with four new styles. The Kids Collection embodies this new direction, offering playful and adventurous designs that inspire children and delight their families. Priced at $20 and $25, Armitron's Kids watches can now be found on Armitron.com.

From the active kid who loves secure velcro straps to the child in awe of whimsical butterflies and cool car designs, every child will find something perfect for them in this latest collection. Armitron's Kids Collection ensures that every moment is not just about telling time but about loving every second of a magical childhood. Many long-time Armitron wearers can relate to this sentiment, having cherished one of the brand's iconic children's watches including Buggs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, Barney, Superman, Batman, as well as beloved brands like Crayola, Monopoly, and Slinky, among many other licensed watches during their childhood.

The Armitron Kids Collection debut features four dynamic watch styles designed to turn every moment into an adventure:

Strap N' Go ($25): These watches have vibrant patches and easy-to-read numbers. Available in sleek black and blue or bright pink and yellow, they feature comfy velcro straps perfect for active kids. The adjustable velcro ensures a secure fit for all-day wear.

Petal Pop ($20): With flower-inspired designs, vibrant hands, and a movable top ring, these watches add a magical touch to any outfit. Available in playful purple and pink, they combine style and comfort. The floral motifs and vibrant colors are perfect for kids who love a touch of whimsy in their accessories.

Playtime ($20): Transform time-telling into fun with designs featuring purple butterflies, blue whales, pink ice cream, and cool cars and trucks. Each watch is crafted with comfy straps and easy-to-read numbers, ensuring that kids enjoy their favorite themes while learning to tell time. Whether they're fascinated by animals, sweet treats, or vehicles, there's a design for every playful personality.

DreamBig ($20): Encouraging kids to soar high, these watches feature colorful unicorn and airplane designs, making learning to tell time an exciting journey. The fantastical unicorns and adventurous airplanes inspire imagination and dreams, perfect for kids who aspire to reach for the stars.

"With the release of our new Kids collection, we aimed to create a range that not only captivates our younger audience but also fosters lasting memories, continuing the legacy of our memorable collection of licensed children's watches," says Barbara Weichselbaum, Chief Executive Officer at E. Gluck Corp. "We want today's children to experience the same heartfelt memories with Armitron that their parents did. By introducing these imaginative and vibrant designs, we hope to inspire children to savor life's small moments, which often become cherished, larger-than-life memories. In an era where children are reaching for the stars in both fashion and fashion technology, Armitron is committed to meeting them there, blending innovation with our timeless tradition of quality and creativity."

Armitron unveiled its new tagline, "Love Every Second," and a comprehensive visual branding overhaul at a rebranding event this summer, where they gave a preview of the Kids Collection. The impressive corporate transformation included updated brand logos, a refreshed website, enhanced lifestyle photography, a brand video, and more, all designed with true warmth and connection. The main theme of Armitron's rebranding campaign drives home the messaging of Armitron's dedication to creating watches that help you take notice of life and the precious moments in between busy days. These moments, of course, must include kids.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Joseph Abboud, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

