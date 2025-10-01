Armitron Honors Women Veterans with Foundation for Women Warriors Partnership

Armitron Donates 50 Watches to Support Women Veterans Reintegrating to Civilian Life

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2025, Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), the beloved American watch brand known for timeless style and purpose-driven values, is proud to announce the donation of 50 watches to Foundation for Women Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering U.S. servicewomen as they transition from military to civilian life.

Foundation for Women Warriors

As part of Armitron's year-long initiative to support organizations aligned with its core pillars—kindness, wellness, sustainability, and women's empowerment—this donation acknowledges the strength, resilience, and leadership of women veterans.

"Foundation for Women Warriors is doing critical work to ensure those who've served our country are not left behind," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "These watches are a symbol of time reclaimed—a reminder that every veteran deserves support, dignity, and the tools to thrive."

Serving active-duty women and veterans across the country, the organization provides essential services like housing assistance, childcare, education grants, and professional development to address the unique challenges faced by women after military service.

"This generous gift from Armitron shows our veterans that their stories matter and their futures are worth investing in," said Jodie M. Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors. "Together, we're reminding them that their time to lead and grow is far from over."

The donation is part of Armitron's 50th-anniversary "Gives Back" campaign, through which the brand is donating 50 watches each month in 2025 to organizations making a meaningful difference.

Media Contact:

Gabriella Avedissian

[email protected]

Armitron Marketing

718.482.2700 x Ext.1335

SOURCE Armitron