Armonica Technologies announces Emily Milsovic joins Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armonica Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in sample-prep free direct optical DNA sequencing, today announced the appointment of biotech veteran Emily Milsovic to the Board of Directors.

Armonica Technologies is a MedTech company focused on developing its advanced long-read sequencing platform for precision medicine applications. The company utilizes nanochannels to transport individual nucleic acid molecules through nanopores, which enables the direct reading of characteristic nucleotide and epigenetic signatures using an optical readout.

"I'm thrilled that Emily recently joined the Armonica team. Her extensive global experience brings a wealth of knowledge across the life sciences and diagnostics industries and undoubtedly will contribute to the growth and success of the company," said Victor Esch, PhD, CEO of Armonica Technologies.

"I'm excited to join the Armonica Board of Directors because I'm passionate about technologies that can transform genomics. Armonica's proprietary technology can reveal a more comprehensive view of the genome and provide vital data from all epigenetic modifications – a significant advantage for molecular medicine. Researchers and clinicians can benefit immensely from this technology. I look forward to helping the company deliver on its long-term strategies." said Milsovic.

About Emily Milsovic

Emily Milsovic, a seasoned leader in the life sciences and diagnostics industry, was most recently CMO of GRAIL, acquired by Illumina, and before GRAIL, was VP of Business Operations and the CEO's Chief of Staff for Illumina.

Before Illumina, Emily served in several senior roles, including as the CMO of Tektronix and VP of Marketing & Strategy at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, part of Danaher. Before Danaher, Emily worked at Invitrogen / Life Technologies in product management, sales, marketing, and general management roles. She started her career in management consulting, working at Charles River Associates and LEK Consulting.

Emily earned an MBA with a double major in Finance and Healthcare management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.A. with a double major in Chemistry and Economics from Wellesley College. She is a member of the National Women's Hall of Fame board.

SOURCE Armonica Technologies, Inc