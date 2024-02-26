Armonica Technologies announces Emily Milsovic joins Board of Directors

News provided by

Armonica Technologies, Inc

26 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armonica Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in sample-prep free direct optical DNA sequencing, today announced the appointment of biotech veteran Emily Milsovic to the Board of Directors.

Armonica Technologies is a MedTech company focused on developing its advanced long-read sequencing platform for precision medicine applications. The company utilizes nanochannels to transport individual nucleic acid molecules through nanopores, which enables the direct reading of characteristic nucleotide and epigenetic signatures using an optical readout.

"I'm thrilled that Emily recently joined the Armonica team. Her extensive global experience brings a wealth of knowledge across the life sciences and diagnostics industries and undoubtedly will contribute to the growth and success of the company," said Victor Esch, PhD, CEO of Armonica Technologies.

"I'm excited to join the Armonica Board of Directors because I'm passionate about technologies that can transform genomics.   Armonica's proprietary technology can reveal a more comprehensive view of the genome and provide vital data from all epigenetic modifications – a significant advantage for molecular medicine.  Researchers and clinicians can benefit immensely from this technology.  I look forward to helping the company deliver on its long-term strategies." said Milsovic.

About Emily Milsovic

Emily Milsovic, a seasoned leader in the life sciences and diagnostics industry, was most recently CMO of GRAIL, acquired by Illumina, and before GRAIL, was VP of Business Operations and the CEO's Chief of Staff for Illumina.

Before Illumina, Emily served in several senior roles, including as the CMO of Tektronix and VP of Marketing & Strategy at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, part of Danaher.  Before Danaher, Emily worked at Invitrogen / Life Technologies in product management, sales, marketing, and general management roles. She started her career in management consulting, working at Charles River Associates and LEK Consulting.

Emily earned an MBA with a double major in Finance and Healthcare management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.A. with a double major in Chemistry and Economics from Wellesley College.   She is a member of the National Women's Hall of Fame board.

SOURCE Armonica Technologies, Inc

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.