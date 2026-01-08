Armor Health's Data Driven Approach to Patient Care Secures Three New Agreements in Ohio to provide Healthcare Services for Patients in Stark County Facilities

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of comprehensive correctional healthcare, has been awarded three new contracts to deliver its quality Integrated healthcare services and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program to the Stark County Sheriff's Office Jail, and Medical Services for the Stark Regional Community Correction Center (SRCCC). The company was awarded the new contracts after separate competitive RFP processes for Medical and Mental Health services for the Stark County Jail, and a third RFP process for the SRCCC. Armor will begin its services under the new agreements in late January.

"These exciting opportunities to partner with Stark County and the Sheriff's Office, and with leadership from the SRCCC, continue Armor's expansion in Ohio," said Manny Fernandez, COO of Armor Health. "Serving the Jail's patients and the surrounding community provides our company with additional synergies in Ohio to deliver quality care and improved patient outcomes."

Armor's MAT program utilizes a holistic, medically supported recovery model that combines FDA-approved medications for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) with behavioral therapy and individualized counseling. The program supports successful reentry and reduces recidivism by coordinating warm handoffs back to community care teams at the time of release, addressing both the clinical and social factors that contribute to relapse and reoffending.

Fernandez added, "We commend Stark County leadership's forward-thinking approach which parallels Armor's focus on utilizing data combined with professional clinicians to administer evidenced-based care." Armor employs its proprietary technology Insights Analytics to fulfil its mission to deliver the level of patient care expected outside the walls of a correctional facility to the underserved in jails and prisons.

"Armor's programs focus on each patient we care for, highlighting the Stark County Sheriff's Office commitment to caring for the patient's physical and mental well-being. We are dedicated to providing Armor's highly skilled and passionate medical and behavioral health teams to enhance care for our patients," concluded Fernandez.

Armor will also begin services for the patients housed in the Stark Regional Community Correction Center. The SRCCC is a community-based correctional facility which provides a cost-effective criminal sanction for eligible adult felons sentenced by the Common Pleas Courts of Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties. The SRCCC is committed to providing high-quality treatment and rehabilitation services in a highly-structured, safe and secure manner.

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 21 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring, and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

