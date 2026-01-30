Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Transitions to Armor Health

STRYKER, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, successfully transitioned correctional health care services under a new partnership with the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The company was awarded the new contract in December, 2025 after a competitive RFP process. The transition occurred at midnight, January 15th during a significant winter storm.

"We are pleased with the transition to Armor, our new healthcare provider," said Dennis Sullivan, Executive Director for the CCNO facility. Sullivan added, "Transitions are never simple, but the weather added a whole different challenge. Armor came prepared and continued medical services without disruption."

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the transition proceeded smoothly. The Armor Health team demonstrated preparedness and responsiveness by quickly identifying needs and deploying two additional nurses to address immediate staffing needs, ensuring continuity of care and uninterrupted medical and mental health coverage for the patients in the facility.

"We are encouraged and optimistic about the partnership moving forward," Sullivan noted. "Armor has been working to make this transition as painless as possible and that speaks to their commitment to correctional healthcare."

"Armor's programs focus on each patient we care for, highlighting CCNO's commitment to caring for the incarcerated patient's physical and mental well-being. We are committed to providing Armor's highly-skilled, passionate, and laser-focused medical and behavioral health onsite team to further enhance the results that we know make an important difference in the lives of the patients we care for," said Armor Health CEO, Otto Campo.

The partnership between CCNO and Armor serves the jail's mission to protect the public, employees, and inmates while operating a cost effective detention center for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, and Williams Counties.

