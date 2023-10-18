Armor Xteriors Partners with GAF Materials to Provide Free Roofs to Homes of the Orange Grove Center in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Xteriors, a leading roofing company in Chattanooga, is proud to announce a charitable initiative aimed at giving back to the community. Thanks to a generous grant and donation from GAF Materials, Armor Xteriors will be providing free roofs for two homes owned and maintained by the Orange Grove Center in Chattanooga.

The Orange Grove Center is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to empower people with disabilities to lead meaningful lives by providing a range of educational, vocational, residential, and family support services.

Armor Xteriors has always been committed to making a positive impact in the community it serves. This initiative is a testament to that commitment, as the company joins hands with GAF Materials to contribute towards the well-being and safety of those in need.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GAF Materials and support the Orange Grove Center by providing two homes with new roofs," said Steve Pickett, Owner of Armor Xteriors. "Ensuring a safe and secure living environment is vital, and a durable roof is a crucial part of that. We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for the residents of Orange Grove Center and helping them thrive."

GAF Materials, a leading roofing materials manufacturer, has long been committed to giving back to communities across the nation. Their contribution to this initiative further highlights their dedication to corporate social responsibility and supporting initiatives that make a lasting difference.

"We are delighted to partner with Armor Xteriors on this important community project," said Ben Sarro, Territory Manager at GAF Materials. "By providing free roofs to the Orange Grove Center homes, we aim to enhance the living conditions and overall safety of the residents. It aligns with our core values of giving back and supporting communities in need."

The installation of the roofs will be conducted by skilled professionals from Armor Xteriors, ensuring the highest quality workmanship and materials to safeguard the homes for years to come.

This collaboration embodies the spirit of unity and community engagement, showcasing what can be achieved when businesses and organizations come together for a shared cause. Armor Xteriors and GAF Materials look forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those at the Orange Grove Center and continue to serve and support the Chattanooga community.

About Armor Xteriors

Armor Xteriors is a leading roofing company based in Chattanooga, dedicated to providing top-quality roofing solutions to homeowners and businesses in the area. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and community involvement, Armor Xteriors strives to exceed customer expectations while making a positive impact on the community through various charitable initiatives.

https://www.armorxteriors.com

About GAF Materials

GAF Materials is a leading manufacturer of roofing materials committed to providing superior roofing products and solutions for both residential and commercial applications. GAF is dedicated to supporting communities and fostering sustainable practices, contributing to a better future for all.

https://www.gaf.com/en-us/about-us/community

About Orange Grove Center

Orange Grove Center is a non-profit organization based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, focused on serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer a wide range of services, including educational programs, vocational training, residential support, and family assistance, with the goal of empowering individuals to lead fulfilling and meaningful lives.

https://www.orangegrovecenter.org

