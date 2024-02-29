ArmorText Launches Innovative Partner Enablement Program to Fortify Global Cybersecurity Defenses

Program will provide organizations worldwide with access to secure out of band communications through trusted partners

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorText , the leader in Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, today announced the launch of its Partner Enablement Program to equip Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Law Firms, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Retainer Services providers with advanced tools to secure sensitive communications amidst the evolving cyber threat landscape. ArmorText is the only Secure Out of Band Collaboration tool to offer 100% end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video conferencing, file share and retained records in a 100% cloud deployment.

"By using ad-hoc tools like Microsoft and Gmail to communicate with clients, security service providers are conveying that there's nothing sensitive or valuable about their communications. Hackers obviously don't agree," said Matt Calligan, Director of Growth Markets at ArmorText. "Security providers that formalize a secure out of band communications plan as part of their client's strategy show they're the right partner to trust during these high stakes situations. This program enables partners to build additional value-added services within the ArmorText Secure Out of Band Collaboration environment, so they can address their clients' communication needs before a crisis, enhance service offerings, and ensure operational resilience."

The program, designed to meet the rising demand for secure communication solutions during times of crisis, allows partners to create, manage, and administer ArmorText Private Directories and Federations/Trust Relationships. This initiative not only enhances operational resilience but also ensures that sensitive communications remain protected against sophisticated threats.

As part of ArmorText's new Partner Enablement Program, partners will have access to:

The full suite of ArmorText capabilities.

The ability to create and manage unique ArmorText client directories with independent data governance and controls, fully manageable by the partner while ensuring client privacy through need-to-know access enforced by E2EE.

Dedicated SME's to help with topics such as incident response planning, tabletop exercises, and best practices for data lifecycle controls and jurisdictional requirements.

Customizable cost models and excellent margins!!

Initially offered as a single tier, the program provides all partners with equal access to ArmorText's capabilities, with plans in 2024 to introduce tiered services based on AI-driven capabilities and new onboarding tools for partners serving Global 2000 companies whose needs extend beyond Incident Response to encompass broader continuity of operations rollouts for larger swaths of their clients' operations. Financial benefits for partners include the ability to leverage license packages across clients, potential access to advantageous pricing, and the ArmorText Secure Gateway for building custom integrations.

Navroop Mitter, CEO of ArmorText, emphasized the strategic vision of the program, stating, "We are laying the groundwork for future AI-enhanced solutions tailored by each partner to how they uniquely address markets and client needs."

The program is available globally and all potential partners are encouraged to reach out. With regulations and guidance from NYDFS, SEC, CFTC, TSA, DOJ, and NERC in the US and new European regulations DORA and NIS-2 which emphasize cybersecurity oversight and incident response preparedness for companies operating in North America and the EU, partners in these geographies are especially encouraged to reach out.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Matt Calligan at [email protected] for more information on joining the program.

About ArmorText

ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. ArmorText partners with the best Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Law Firms, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Retainer Services providers to deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping their organizations and their clients maintain compliance, protect sensitive communications, and ensure continuity of operations.

