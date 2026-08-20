Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Celebrates Five Attorneys Recognized in 2027 Best Lawyers in America Awards

Scott Armstrong, Joshua Lee, and C.J. Baker Named to Prestigious List; Cullen McDonald and Taylor Pace Honored as "Ones to Watch"

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is pleased to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, reflecting the firm's outstanding commitment to excellence in personal injury litigation.

Named to the 2027 Best Lawyers in America list are:

Congratulations to our attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers 2027 Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP - Best Lawyers 2027

Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2027 are:

Cullen McDonald

Taylor Pace

"We are honored by these recognitions from Best Lawyers, which are based on peer review by the nation's leading attorneys," said Scott Armstrong, co-founder of Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP. "These accolades reflect our team's dedication to fighting relentlessly for injured Texans and holding wrongdoers accountable."

The 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America represents the most selective edition in the award's 40+ year history. Recognition was determined through an exhaustive peer-review process involving more than 1.3 million evaluations from over 16,000 voting lawyers nationwide. The evaluation process focuses on professional excellence, integrity, and the respect commanding lawyers hold among their peers in the same geographic areas and practice specialties.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America honors attorneys typically five to nine years into their careers for distinguishing themselves in private practice through outstanding professional excellence. The recognition demonstrates the firm's investment in developing the next generation of trial lawyers.

"The success of our newer attorneys—Cullen and Taylor—demonstrates our firm's commitment to mentoring and developing exceptional legal talent," added Joshua Lee, co-founder. "We're proud to see them recognized alongside our partners."

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP has built its reputation on handling the most complex and high-stakes personal injury matters across Texas, including truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, workplace injuries, negligent security cases, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death litigation. The firm maintains offices in Houston and Dallas, serving injured clients and their families throughout Texas.

"Best Lawyers recognition is particularly meaningful because it comes from the legal profession itself—from attorneys who understand the demands of serious personal injury litigation," said C.J. Baker. "It reinforces our mission to provide compassionate, aggressive representation to those facing the most devastating circumstances."

The firm's trial-tested attorneys have recovered over $400 million in settlements for clients and are known for their meticulous case preparation, aggressive advocacy, and unwavering commitment to achieving superior results.

For more information about Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP and its personal injury practice, visit albtriallawyers.com.

About Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is a Texas-based personal injury trial law firm dedicated to representing injured plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, truck accident, maritime, workplace injury, and negligent security cases. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, aligning the firm's interests with those of its clients. With offices in Houston and Dallas, the firm serves injured clients throughout Texas.

SOURCE Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP