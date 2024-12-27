Army launches 250th birthday celebration at the Rose Parade®

"The 2025 parade's theme, 'Best Day Ever!' celebrates life's best moments and the people who make them possible," said Mario Diaz, the deputy under secretary of the Army and native Californian who will be onsite at the event. "What better place to kick off our Army 250th birthday celebration by honoring the impact that so many American Soldiers have made and will continue to make through Army service – here in California and around the world."

The float's design covers more than two centuries of U.S. Army history, recognizing the Army Soldiers who helped craft a legacy of leadership and possibility. Artistic figures representing Army Icons showcase some of the most notable Soldier stories throughout time, including:

1775– Gen. George Washington , commander in chief of the Continental Army and the first president of the United States

, commander in chief of the Continental Army and the first president of 1778– Molly Pitcher , a nickname given to Mary Ludwig Hays for her bravery and commitment to delivering water to Soldiers on the battlefield during the Revolutionary War

, a nickname given to for her bravery and commitment to delivering water to Soldiers on the battlefield during the Revolutionary War 1861– Col. Robert Shaw , abolitionist and commander of the 54 th Massachusetts Regiment, the Army's first African American regiment

, abolitionist and commander of the 54 Massachusetts Regiment, the Army's first African American regiment 1898– Maj. Walter Reed , a member of the Army Medical Corps whose work in epidemiology and pathology developed critical preventative measures for yellow fever

, a member of the Army Medical Corps whose work in epidemiology and pathology developed critical preventative measures for yellow fever 1918– Pfc. Joseph Oklahombi , one of 19 Choctaw Soldiers who used their native language as a code to securely pass information during World War I

, one of 19 Choctaw Soldiers who used their native language as a code to securely pass information during World War I 1941– Charles "Chief" Anderson , Tuskegee Airmen Ground Commander who trained 1,000 Airmen that flew over 15,000 missions and earned 3 Distinguished Unit Citations, 8 Purple Hearts, 14 Bronze Stars, and 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses

, Tuskegee Airmen Ground Commander who trained 1,000 Airmen that flew over 15,000 missions and earned 3 Distinguished Unit Citations, 8 Purple Hearts, 14 Bronze Stars, and 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses 1965– Lt. Col. Harold "Hal" Moore Jr. , whose experiences in Vietnam inspired his novel-turned-film "We Were Soldiers Once and Young," and is the namesake of Fort Moore in Georgia (retired as lieutenant general)

, whose experiences in inspired his novel-turned-film "We Were Soldiers Once and Young," and is the namesake of Fort Moore in (retired as lieutenant general) 2007– Staff Sgt. Joseph Murtaugh , who served on 11 combat deployments and saved the life of an 8-year-old girl in Iraq with a life-threatening heart defect that set the stage for an Army program that connects charities and corporations to children's health cases (retired as a master sergeant)

, who served on 11 combat deployments and saved the life of an 8-year-old girl in with a life-threatening heart defect that set the stage for an Army program that connects charities and corporations to children's health cases (retired as a master sergeant) 2025– Staff Sgt. Daisy Balbuena , a first-generation American, native Californian, and unmanned aircraft systems operator whose passion for STEM embodies the Army's bright future and continued modernization

Both Murtaugh and Balbuena will ride on the float, ushering in the modern era alongside Army Soldier-athletes, some of whom represented the Army on the world stage in Paris this summer, including Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen (U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, Competitive Shooting), Sgt. Sagen Maddalena (U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, Competitive Shooting), Capt. Samantha Sullivan (World Class Athlete Program, Rugby Sevens), and Capt. Jacob Lachina (World Class Athlete Program, Rugby Sevens); and winners of the Sullivan Cup commemorating the best Bradley crew in the Army in 2024, Staff Sgt. James Brown, Spc. William Walker, and Spc. Jeffery Nickelson.

Additional Soldiers will bridge the past and present by showcasing some of the Army's enduring traditions, including representatives from "The Old Guard," the oldest active-duty infantry unit, wearing historic uniforms to showcase the evolution of Army uniforms and traditions; an historic cavalry unit, highlighting the significant contributions that horse units played in the Army's history until WWII; and The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps playing traditional march music. A custom musical piece, arranged by Sgt. 1st Class Sara Corry (D.M.A.) and recorded by The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" will accompany the float during the parade, capturing the spirit of the Army from the Revolutionary War to present day.

The float's concept, design, decorating and music were brought to life by Soldiers and their family members across the United States, reflecting everyone's possibility to impact history while conveying the U.S. Army's historic motto: "This We'll Defend."

"As we prepare for our future, we also reflect on our past. 'This We'll Defend' was first used as a battle cry by the Continental Army, and today it reminds us that our Army's purpose is clear: To fight and win the nation's wars," said Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George. "We remain committed to honing our warfighting skills, enforcing standards and discipline, and living the values that have defined our Army culture for the past 250 years."

The Rose Parade will air on January 1, 2025 at 8 a.m. PST. For a full overview of the Army's presence at the Tournament of Roses and additional media resources, visit https://tournamentofroses.com/media-resources/.

To learn more about the Army's 250th birthday, visit https://www.army.mil/1775/.

