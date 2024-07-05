Army National Guard Naomi Connelly, Honored with the Freedom Mortgage 2024 Celebrate Freedom Award

Fifth annual contest awarded Connelly with $10,000

—Award presented on July 4 at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia—

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., has named Naomi Connelly of Dover, New Hampshire this year's winner of the company's Celebrate Freedom Award. Connelly was officially recognized on July 4 at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, where the Celebration of Freedom ceremony was held in front of Independence Hall. Connelly received a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage, the Celebrate Freedom Award trophy, and a trip for two to Philadelphia to attend the Independence Day festivities.

The Celebrate Freedom Award contest, which runs annually from March 1 through May 1, is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers who enter and answer the question: "What does freedom mean to me?"

As Sergeant First Class, Connelly paved the way for women to hold posts in the Artillery Field in the Army National Guard, the combat arm that was once closed to females. After over 20 years of hard work and diligence, in 2012, Connelly became the first female Artilleryman in Combat Arms in the Army Reserve Components. On a recent deployment, Connelly shared that she was so full of joy and pride to be able to deploy alongside five additional women servicemembers in her platoon.

"I'm in disbelief to receive this award from Freedom Mortgage," said Connelly. "To me, freedom is having the opportunity to pursue and achieve your full potential and be able to live out your dreams. I'm proud to have been given the opportunity to break down obstacles so that not only I could achieve my potential, but also so that the women around me can do the same. I can look at my daughter and tell her, without reservation, that she truly can be anything she wants to be. I'm grateful for this award, especially at this moment when my daughter is coming to the age where she needs her own car and other things as she looks toward college next summer. This award will be a huge help for my daughter to start her journey to live her dreams."

Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO, said, "Every year, we are so impressed to hear from so many during our annual Celebrate Freedom Award contest. It's important to recognize the work of our heroes, along with their many sacrifices that protect our country. Congratulations to Naomi Connelly on receiving this year's award; we thank you and all other first responders, veterans, service members, and healthcare workers for your service."

Since the launch of the Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Award five years ago, the contest has grown in popularity, and submissions have soared each year. For the first 600 submitted applications for the Celebrate Freedom Award, Freedom Mortgage made a $5 donation to both Feeding America® and the USO (United Service Organizations). A total donation of $6,000 was split evenly between both organizations, helping to provide at least 30,000 meals* to people facing hunger and supporting programs for service members and their families, respectively. In total, since 2020, to incent submissions, Freedom Mortgage has donated $21,000 to the two nonprofits.

Through Freedom Cares, Freedom Mortgage's employee engagement and philanthropic program, the company provides assistance to many charities, including those that support military service members, veterans and their families. Last year, the company and its employees donated more than $660,000 to support several organizations, including Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, MBA Opens Doors Foundation, The Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots and others.

Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information about Freedom Mortgage, visit FreedomMortgage.com. For more information about Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic efforts, visit TeamFreedomCares.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals, secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–March 2024), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored for the fourth year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA . Last year, Freedom Mortgage made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the ninth time as one of the fastest-growing private companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information visit FreedomMortgage.com.

