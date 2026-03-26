Arnold & Itkin Files Lawsuit Against Valero Over Port Arthur Refinery Explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National trial law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP has filed a lawsuit against Valero Energy Corporation on behalf of Jonathan Jaimes, a worker who suffered significant injuries following a catastrophic incident at the company's refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

On March 23, 2026, Mr. Jaimes was at Valero's Port Arthur plant when a sudden explosion and massive fire erupted. The force of the blast and intense heat threw Mr. Jaimes to the ground, causing serious physical injuries, including damage to his neck, back, spine, and other parts of his body.

"This was not an unavoidable accident – we believe this was the result of gross negligence and a flagrant disregard for worker safety," said Kyle Findley, attorney at Arnold & Itkin. "Valero had awareness of the risks at this facility and chose to ignore them. When a company shows that kind of disregard for the safety of its workers and the surrounding community, it must be held accountable."

The lawsuit alleges that Valero's failure to provide a safe working environment and gross negligence caused the explosion and put the safety of workers, including Mr. Jaimes, in harm's way. It also seeks punitive damages, alleging that Valero acted with indifference to an extreme degree of risk, despite being aware of the dangers that ultimately led to this explosion.

The case was filed in Jefferson County, Texas.

Arnold & Itkin LLP can make Mr. Jaimes' attorneys available for print and broadcast interviews upon request.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized trial law firm representing workers and families in high-stakes cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. The firm has recovered more than $20 billion for clients nationwide and is known for handling complex cases involving industrial accidents, maritime incidents, and workplace disasters.

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SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP