Arnold & Itkin Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Worker Severely Injured in Valero Refinery Explosion

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National trial law firm Arnold & Itkin LLP has filed a lawsuit against Valero Energy Corporation on behalf of Rolando Garza, a worker who suffered catastrophic injuries during a fire and explosion at the company's refinery in Ardmore, Oklahoma last week.

Mr. Garza was working at the facility owned, operated and managed by Valero when he sustained extensive injuries, including burns to his face and body, a fractured skull, broken bones, internal injuries, and ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Industrial explosions are not merely accidents — they are often the result of dangerous working conditions and preventable safety failures," said Jason Itkin, founding partner of Arnold & Itkin LLP. "Our client's life has been changed forever. This suit is about holding companies accountable when they fail to maintain a safe working environment and threaten the lives and welfare of workers."

The lawsuit was filed in Bexar County, Texas.

Arnold & Itkin can provide Mr. Garza's Attorney for print and televised interviews upon request.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized trial law firm representing workers and families in high-stakes cases involving catastrophic injuries and wrongful death . The firm is known for its work on complex offshore and maritime cases, frequently helping families who need a maritime attorney after serious incidents at sea. Arnold & Itkin has recovered more than $20 billion for clients across the country, including landmark results in industrial disasters, maritime tragedies, and workplace accidents.

Media Contact

Aya Garfaoui

Arnold & Itkin LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP