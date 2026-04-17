Arnold & Itkin Launches $50,000 Houston Heroes Grant to Honor Everyday Community Champions

The initiative from the high-profile trial law firm recognizes 10 Houstonians making a difference (teachers, nurses, first responders, volunteers, and more) with $5,000 awards.

HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Arnold & Itkin Day, the Houston-based trial law firm today announced the launch of the Houston Heroes Grant, a $50,000 initiative to recognize and reward 10 Houstonians whose selfless contributions are making their city a stronger, safer, and more compassionate place to live.

Each Houston Heroes Grant recipient will receive $5,000 in recognition of their service. Eligible nominees include teachers, nurses, first responders, community volunteers, nonprofit workers, single parents, and individuals who stepped up to help others during times of extraordinary hardship. Nominations are open now through April 30, 2026, and recipients will be announced the following month.

"We have put together as a firm the Houston Heroes Award because we want to celebrate those heroes within our community," said Kurt Arnold, who founded the firm in 2004 with Jason Itkin. "These people do it not for the money, not for the fame," Jason said. "They do it because it's the right thing to do."

The grant reflects the firm's deep roots in the city it has called home for decades. Houston's culture of mutual support, which is never more visible than in the wake of natural disasters and community hardship, inspired the firm's charitable arm to create a formal platform for honoring the people who show up every day without seeking recognition.

"As a Houstonian, we all know how tight we are as a community, how we come together to help each other," Jason Itkin said. "Hopefully what these heroes are doing inspires others to do more great things to help build a stronger, safer, better community for all of us."

The individual submitting a nomination must be a U.S. resident, 18 years of age or older. Nominees may be of any age; if under 18, parental or legal guardian consent will be required to receive the award. To submit a nomination:

Comment HERO on Arnold & Itkin's social media post Receive a DM with a link to the official nomination form Complete and submit the nomination form by April 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. CST

Multiple nominations are permitted, though each must be submitted separately. Employees of Arnold & Itkin and their immediate family members are not eligible. All submissions are subject to verification, and recipients must be willing to be recognized publicly. Recipient stories will be shared across Arnold & Itkin's social media channels.

This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Meta. Participants release Meta from responsibility and agree to its terms of use.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin LLP is a Houston-based personal injury law firm representing injured workers and their families nationwide. The firm handles cases involving truck accidents, offshore injuries, industrial accidents, plant and refinery accidents, and wrongful death. With more than $25 billion recovered in verdicts and settlements since 2004, Arnold & Itkin is known for its record-breaking results on behalf of seriously injured plaintiffs and their families.

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SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP