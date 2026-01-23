Arnold & Itkin Founders Jason Itkin & Kurt Arnold Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial attorneys Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold of Arnold & Itkin LLP have been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America. Both attorneys were recognized in the Plaintiff Litigation category, marking their continued acknowledgment among the nation's top legal advocates.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is an annual guide recognizing attorneys who lead the way for their clients, communities, and firms. Now in its 21st year, the guide is compiled through Lawdragon's months-long research process, discussions with lawyers across the country, and nominations from the legal community.

The 2026 Lawdragon 500 guide celebrates lawyers with reputable skill, professional excellence, and a record of achieving results for their clients. The list spans practice areas from corporate mergers and acquisitions to criminal defense, representing the breadth of American legal practice at its highest levels. The typical honoree possesses at least 15 years of practice at the highest levels of the profession.

Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold co-founded Arnold & Itkin with a mission to represent individuals catastrophically injured in some of the most difficult and challenging legal cases nationwide. Under their leadership, the firm has built a national reputation for handling complex catastrophic injury cases, particularly in the maritime, energy, and industrial sectors. The firm's trial lawyers have secured more than $20 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients across the United States.

Both Jason and Kurt represent workers injured in maritime accidents, offshore incidents, and industrial disasters. Their trial experience includes cases involving explosions, fires, chemical exposures, and other catastrophic workplace incidents.

Together, they have built Arnold & Itkin into one of the nation's leading plaintiff litigation firms, with particular expertise in cases arising from the oil and gas industry, including refinery accidents, offshore platform incidents, chemical plant explosions, and industrial fires. The firm has also achieved substantial results in trucking accidents, product liability cases, and other legal matters related to the public good.

Arnold & Itkin LLP is a Houston personal injury law firm specializing in maritime, energy, and catastrophic injury cases. The firm has secured more than $20 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients nationwide and has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements for work accidents in the nation's history, holding award records in multiple states.

