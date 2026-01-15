Arnold & Itkin Secures $39 Million Settlement for Workers Injured in South Texas Well Blowout

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin has secured a $39 million confidential settlement on behalf of a worker who suffered severe burn injuries in a catastrophic well site fire in LaSalle County, Texas. The settlement, reached just nine months after the incident, will provide funds for the client's lifetime medical care, rehabilitation needs, and lost earning capacity.

The worker was performing his duties at a wellsite near Cotulla, Texas when a sudden catastrophic fire erupted, causing severe burns to his face and body. He also suffered significant psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder. A second worker sustained similar injuries in the incident.

The case presented substantial legal obstacles that threatened to derail the workers' claims entirely. The defendant, as the owner of the real property and the well site, attempted to invoke various legal doctrines to dismiss the case without compensating the injured workers. Arnold & Itkin's extensive experience in oil and gas injury claims proved critical in navigating these complex legal challenges.

"These legal hurdles were designed to prevent our clients from ever seeing their day in court," firm co-founder Jason Itkin said. "Our team's knowledge of premises liability law and oil field operations allowed us to methodically dismantle each defense theory and preserve our clients' right to pursue justice."

The firm conducted more than 20 depositions during the litigation, building a comprehensive evidentiary record demonstrating the dangerous conditions at the worksite. The legal team's precision in addressing jurisdictional and liability issues ensured the case proceeded toward trial, ultimately resulting in the substantial settlement.

The $39 million recovery will provide the injured worker with financial security for necessary medical treatment, including ongoing burn care and psychological counseling. The settlement also compensates for his diminished earning capacity and the permanent impact of his injuries.

The case was handled by Arnold & Itkin attorneys Jason A. Itkin , Adam D. Lewis , and Andrew Bowman . The complaint alleged negligence, gross negligence, and premises liability, asserting that the well owner failed to maintain a safe work environment, conduct adequate maintenance, implement proper safety policies, and warn workers of dangerous conditions.

"We're proud to have delivered this result for our client in record time," Mr. Itkin said. "Nine months from incident to settlement demonstrates what aggressive, experienced litigation can achieve. Our client can now focus on his recovery with the financial resources necessary for his long-term care."

The settlement continues Arnold & Itkin's track record in oil field accident cases. The firm has consistently secured substantial recoveries for workers injured in blowouts, fires, explosions, and other catastrophic incidents at well sites across Texas and the nation.

