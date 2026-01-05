Arnold & Itkin Secures $10.2 Million Settlement for Man Run Over by Delivery Truck

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston truck accident lawyers at Arnold & Itkin LLP secured a $10.2 million settlement for a Texas man who was run over in a delivery truck accident while attempting to speak with the driver. The defendants offered to settle roughly one month before trial, following extensive depositions and litigation efforts.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred when the plaintiff went to meet a delivery crew that could not locate his home. As he approached the truck on the road, waving to signal the driver, the defendant continued driving forward instead of slowing and communicating, ultimately running the plaintiff over and causing serious injuries. The petition alleged the driver failed to maintain a safe speed and distance, keep a proper lookout, yield the right-of-way, and operate the vehicle safely, among other failures. The lawsuit also asserted that the companies responsible failed to properly hire, train, and supervise the driver involved.

Arnold & Itkin's trial team—Kurt Arnold, Roland Christensen, Alec Paradowski, and Daniel Moreno—endeavored to keep consistent pressure on the defendants through every phase of the case. As trial approached, the plaintiff's team conducted depositions to demonstrate the defendants did not take the required level of care when approaching a pedestrian. The firm, which routinely handles high-stakes motor vehicle claims, says they were prepared to go to trial to bring the defendants before a jury.

"This was a tricky case that required a lot of attention to detail," said trial attorney and firm co-founder Kurt Arnold. "We are pleased to have secured justice for our client. This case is another example of our firm being willing to go the distance and never backing down."

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Based in Houston, Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm that represents workers and families in high-stakes injury and wrongful death cases, including trucking accidents , industrial accidents , maritime disasters , and catastrophic workplace injuries . The firm has recovered more than $20 billion for clients across the country in verdicts and settlements.

Media contact

Aya Garfaoui

[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP