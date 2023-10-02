Arnold® Bread Debuts New Bags Using Post-Consumer Recycled Content

News provided by

Bimbo Bakeries USA

02 Oct, 2023, 10:27 ET

Brand Furthers its Commitment to Sustainability with New Industry-Leading Recycled Bags

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold® Bread has proudly launched North America's first bread bag that uses 30% post-consumer recycled content, produced from FDA-compliant PCR resins. Featured across the brand's Organic line of products, each polyethylene bag provides another meaningful way for the Arnold brand to foster real change across the industry.

The new bags are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company – and offer extra benefits including reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the packaging compared to previous bags.

"A commitment to sustainability is baked into everything we do, and it is a company principle to nourish a better world. Our brand is constantly looking for ways to make a positive environmental impression on our consumers and the communities that we serve," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're proud that our new PCR bread bags are the first of their kind in North America and look forward to continuing to identify new opportunities for sustainable impact."

The introduction of the new bags is the latest addition to Arnold and Bimbo Bakeries USA's sustainable initiatives including being named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, matching 100% of its electricity usage for US operations with renewable Wind Energy and achieving certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 Bimbo Bakeries USA facilities.

Arnold varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold sells premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA

Also from this source

Thomas'® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event

Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Breads Launch Baked the Right Way Campaign

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.