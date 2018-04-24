Arnold®, Brownberry® And Oroweat® Bread Announce Winners Of America's #BreadSelfieChallenge

HORSHAM, Penn., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A "toast" to the winners! Following an exciting month of bread lovers showing off their favorite sandwiches on Instagram as part of America's #BreadSelfieChallenge, Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Bread announced today the three winners whose selfies were a slice above the rest. Each grand prize winner will receive $10,000 for their selfie-taking skills and clear demonstration of their love for bread and sandwiches. The three grand prize winners who rose to the top are:

Arnold : Lisa K., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Lisa K., Brownberry: Heidi B., Stillwater, Minnesota

Heidi B., Oroweat: Nathan L., Irvine, California

In timing with National Nutrition Month in March, America's #BreadSelfieChallenge called on sandwich enthusiasts to upload a photo of themselves enjoying their favorite sandwich or bread to be entered for an opportunity to win of three $10,000 grand prizes. All entries were judged using three criteria: photo quality and composition, perceived appetite appeal and creativity.

For every sandwich selfie submitted during the entry period, Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® donated enough for No Kid Hungry, the contest's official charitable partner, to provide more than 42,000 meals to help end childhood hunger in the U.S.

"America's #BreadSelfieChallenge allowed us to celebrate delicious, nutritious sandwiches with our fans, whose selfies not only shared their love for bread, but also helped support a worthwhile cause," said Shivani Cashmore, Brand Manager of Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Breads. "We were impressed by the creativity behind every sandwich selfie submitted and hope that the contest will continue to inspire everyone to celebrate the good food choices they make, including wholesome sandwiches!"

For more information about the America's #BreadSelfieChallenge and official rules, visit http://bit.ly/2HwH07f.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, eureka!®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

