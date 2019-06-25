Arnold®, Brownberry® And Oroweat® Bread Debut New Simply Small Line

According to the United States Census Bureau, 28 percent of US households are single-person households – the fastest growing household size in the US. While this is a huge segment, the current bread aisle is saturated with larger loaf options meant for bigger families. This leads to single-person households not purchasing bread or purchasing bread they can't finish, resulting in stale leftovers. The alternative is to buy the bread and freeze it, but that sacrifices the quality. With food waste being the main reason why consumers do not buy bread, Simply Small's 10-slice package is the perfect solution for those concerned with feeding just themselves.

Baked with premium ingredients, Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Simply Small is available in Honey Oat and White with Whole Milk varieties. Both varieties have No Added Nonsense: No Artificial Preservatives, Colors or Flavors as well as No High Fructose Corn Syrup and 0g Trans Fat. Simply Small is currently available at select retailers on the east and west coasts with plans to expand to more regions in the future.

"As one of the largest bread brands in the country, we feel a responsibility to meet our consumers' needs, regardless of life stage or household size. We are very excited to finally be able to cater towards the growing single-person household demographic," said Diana Kattan, Associate Brand Manager of Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Bread. "We're hopeful that our new Simply Small product line not only brings consumers back to the bread aisle, but helps to alleviate some of the waste in today's food industry."

Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Simply Small is now available at major retailers on the east and west costs for a suggested average retail price $2.49. Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® sells premium bread selections in the U.S., including Whole Grains, Country and Organic sliced breads and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and where to buy them, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA