Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Debut New Whole Grains Small Slice Line

Each Small Slice variety offers a perfectly snackable 70-80 calories per slice. The smaller slice allows calorie-conscious consumers to enjoy the same nutritious, delicious fuel for their active lives with no regrets. As with all of the brand's Whole Grains varieties, the new Small Slice line is proudly free from artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with no high-fructose corn syrup.

"With consumers focusing on health and nutrition more than ever before, we saw an opportunity to bring a new offering that would meet our fans' demand for the same taste and quality they love, but in a smaller size," said Jessica Grane, Marketing Director of Premium Brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're thrilled to introduce this smaller portion line that not only fulfills a market need but utilizes nutritious ingredients and supports consumers on their individual wellness journeys."

As part of his ongoing partnership with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Breads, two-time Emmy® Award nominated television, film and theater actor, John Stamos will support the Whole Grains Small Slice launch with a national TV campaign and digital advertising, premiering today.

"I'm very aware of what I eat and how it impacts my overall health and wellness. Knowing I need the right fuel to keep me going throughout my schedule, I don't want to sacrifice nutrition for flavor," said John Stamos. "My family and I are loving the new Small Slice varieties. Both flavors allow us to enjoy each bite knowing that we're getting the same great taste and ingredients from our favorite Oroweat breads, just in a smaller size – we always keep a loaf or two in our kitchen!"

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Whole Grains Small Slice varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S for the suggested average retail price of $3.49. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

