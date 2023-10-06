Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Introduce NEW Grains Almighty® Line

News provided by

Bimbo Bakeries USA

06 Oct, 2023, 09:02 ET

New Functionally Focused Line Offers Plant Protein and Gut Balance Varieties

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold®Brownberry®, and Oroweat® Breads, makers of nutritious and delicious premium bread, today announced the nationwide expansion of their newest product line: Grains Almighty®. This innovative new line – available in both Gut Balance and Plant Protein varieties – is a celebration of spectacular ingredients baked to unlock the natural goodness of diverse and nutrient-rich whole grains.

Continue Reading
NEW Grains Almighty® Plant Protein Bread
NEW Grains Almighty® Plant Protein Bread
NEW Grains Almighty® Gut Balance Bread
NEW Grains Almighty® Gut Balance Bread

With the rising popularity of functional foods made to help consumers achieve their personal wellness goals, Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat developed the Grains Almighty line with wholesome ingredients to deliver delicious and nutritious bread that helps bread fans be their best. Baked without artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, and with NO high fructose corn syrup – each variety boasts ideally sized slices packed with nutrition to perfect mealtime favorites:

  • Grains Almighty Gut Balance: Baked with whole grains, gut-fortifying prebiotic fiber and a touch of sprouted grains in every loaf, Grains Almighty Gut Balance Bread offers a delicious way to help support digestive health. Featuring flax, honey, barley and sunflower seeds, each two-slice serving is packed with 29 grams of whole grains and seven grams of fiber.

  • Grains Almighty Plant Protein: Baked with sprouted whole grains, chickpea flour and pea protein, Grains Almighty Plant Protein Bread has nine grams of protein, 19 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of fiber in every two-slice serving.

"Our innovation is driven by our consumers' needs and we can't wait to bring these new varieties to shelves across the country to deliver a product line with one-of-a-kind benefits consumers are looking for," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "From sprouted grains to unique plant protein, we're proud to bring these important functional benefits to the commercial bread aisle and consumers nationwide."

Both varieties of Grains Almighty are available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide in a 20oz. loaf.

Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com, www.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA

Also from this source

Arnold® Bread Debuts New Bags Using Post-Consumer Recycled Content

Arnold® Bread has proudly launched North America's first bread bag that uses 30% post-consumer recycled content, produced from FDA-compliant PCR...
Thomas'® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event

Thomas'® Celebrates National Public Lands Day with Third Annual Volunteer Trail Cleanup Event

For the third consecutive year, the Thomas'® brand, creators and bakers of the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffins, is proud to announce its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.