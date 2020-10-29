Arnold®, Brownberry® And Oroweat® Organic Breads Collaborate with Disney to Debut New Organic Bread for Kids

"The focus of this launch is bringing parents and children a nutritious bread with great taste and texture," said Jessica Grane, Marketing Director of Premium Brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "In teaming up with Disney, we have found a partner that aligns with our vision of delivering delicious and balanced nutrition, and we are proud to provide families with a bread that fits their wholesome lifestyles."

Developed for picky eaters to love and parents to feel good about, this USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and plant-based bread is a good source of Vitamins A, D & E and is baked with organic whole grains as the first ingredient. With a taste that is just as delicious as it is nutritious, each slice has a soft and smooth texture that kids will love. Freshly baked using renewable wind energy, the brand's new kid-friendly bread brings consumers a great taste that's sustainably baked.

Alongside the launch of their new organic kids bread, Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Breads are also proud to announce their collaboration with Big Green, a Colorado-based nonprofit committed to building a healthier future for kids by connecting them to real food through a nationwide network of outdoor learning gardens and food literacy programs.

In continuation of the brand's partnership with 1% for the Planet, Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Breads sponsored Big Green at Home's October "Great for Growing" series of educational content. Big Green at Home is an online hub providing children, families and teachers with the resources they need to keep their minds and bodies engaged and active this school year. Each month, visitors can discover a themed series of activity bundles, lessons, videos and more to make teaching and engaging with kids at home easy and fun.

"In a year in which family and food have become even more important, we are grateful to partner with Big Green to bring families the tools they need to develop a strong, healthy relationship with food in the comfort of their homes," said Diana Kattan, Brand Manager for Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Breads. "Not only will the recipe challenges and lessons create a fun distraction for everyone, but they'll also help families maximize their food resources and learn to prepare nutritious and delicious meals they can feel good about."

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. All of their sliced breads are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and plant-based. For more information about the brand, please visit: www.arnoldbread.com/organic, www.brownberry.com/organic or www.oroweat.com/organic.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $265 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

About Big Green

Big Green is a national nonprofit dedicated to creating healthy places where kids can learn and grow. Through outdoor learning environments and programs, they forge connections between education and health, and offer learning experiences that engage the whole child. Founded in Colorado in 2011, Big Green has since developed a network of nearly 650 Learning Gardens in schools across the country, ensuring that kids have the chance to learn, play, and grow in a healthy community.

In response to COVID-19, Big Green launched Big Green at Home, an online platform that connects kids, families, and teachers to engaging resources that bridge school-based and at-home learning. Delivered directly to subscribers' inboxes each month completely free of charge, Big Green at Home provides lessons and activities that foster intellectual exploration and encourage hands-on learning both inside and out of the home.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA