Arnold®, Brownberry® And Oroweat® Organic Breads Partner With 1% for the Planet

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Organic Breads, makers of nutritious and delicious USDA Organic and plant-based breads, are proud to announce their membership with 1% for the Planet, a global organization that brings dollars and doers together to accelerate smart environmental giving. As members, Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Breads will donate one percent of the brand's revenue to support environmental causes that align with its overall commitment to sustainability and increasing access to and raising awareness of organic and locally-grown foods.

The brand's first exciting collaboration through 1% for the Planet brings Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic together with SeedMoney, a Maine-based nonprofit that provides grants, crowdfunding opportunities and training to food garden projects across the country and around the world. Earlier this year, the brand proudly awarded Spring Planting Grants of $5,000 each to 11 community-grown gardens around the country to help community members prep their gardens for the planting season. From coast-to-coast, the winning gardens are a shining example of excellent neighborly efforts to ensure their communities have access to fresh, locally-grown produce. As winners of the Spring Planting Grant, the Boise Urban Garden School in Boise, ID, has successfully extended its growing space by 2,400 feet and increased food production by 20 percent, allowing them to provide hundreds more community members with healthy, fresh food as well as garden-based education programs.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with both 1% for the Planet and SeedMoney, which allowed us to help local gardens across the country have a successful growing season," said Diana Kattan, Brand Manager for Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Bread. "These gardens provide opportunities for individuals to connect with the earth, distribute fresh and nutritious foods to local community members, and educate neighborhoods about the importance of organic foods, all things that Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic Breads are passionate about."

The winning grantees and gardens are as follows:

Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture's Collegetown Farm, Atlanta, GA

Boise Urban Garden School's BUGS Education Center, Boise, ID

BUGS Education Center, Denver Urban Gardens' West Colfax Community Garden, Denver CO

The Learning Garden's Ancient Grains Garden, Los Angeles, CA

Urban Ecology Center, Inc.'s Urban Ecology Center's Riverside Park Community Gardens, Milwaukee, WI

Brooklyn Heights Community Garden, Nashville, TN

Brewerytown Garden, Philadelphia, PA

Friends of Portland Community Gardens' Brentwood Community Garden, Portland, OR

San Francisco Park Alliance's Alemany Farm, San Francisco, CA

New Start Community Garden, Seattle, WA

Friends of the National Arboretum's Washington Youth Garden, Washington D.C.

The brand's membership with 1% for the Planet is a reflection of its overall commitment to bake breads that honor the beauty of nature by implementing environmentally friendly initiatives to enable a better planet for future generations. In addition to using USDA Organic ingredients that make the soil richer and promote bio-diversity, the brand bakes using renewable wind energy, and operates 380 alternative fuel bread delivery trucks that release 60 percent less smog into the environment. These sustainability initiatives stem from the brand's core belief that when we take care of the earth, the earth can then take better care of us, and therefore its breads are the best they can be.

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Organic varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. All of their sliced breads are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and plant-based. For more information about the brand, please visit: www.arnoldbread.com/organic, www.brownberry.com/organic or www.oroweat.com/organic.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About SeedMoney

Rooted in Maine, SeedMoney is a 501c3 nonprofit that is working to help public food gardens start and thrive across the country and around the world. Our local partners include community gardens, school gardens, food bank gardens and other nonprofit causes working to increase access to healthy, climate-friendly foods. We help these gardens and communities in need to help themselves by offering them grants, crowdfunding technology and technical assistance. Thanks to the generosity of our funding partners and thousands of individual donors, we have been able to assist over 1300 food garden projects in 50 states and 40 countries during the past five years.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $265 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

