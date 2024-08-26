Pumpkin Spice English Muffins and Bagels return to grocery store shelves for limited time

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the changing leaves and crisp air comes pumpkin spice season and today, Thomas'® - the top seller of grocery store English muffins and bagels in the U.S. – announced the seasonal return of the brand's iconic Pumpkin Spice English Muffins and Bagels. Now through November 2, consumers can pick up these fall must-haves in the bread aisle of major retailers nationwide.

Thomas’® Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Flavor Just in Time For Fall Season

Made with real pumpkin puree and without high fructose corn syrup, Thomas' English Muffins and Bagels deliver a flavorful, comforting taste in every bite – perfectly capturing the warmth of the fall season. Both products offer a delicious way to slow down and savor morning moments together amidst the hustle and bustle of the busy, back-to-school season.

"As the Pumpkin Spice craze sweeps shelves once again, we're thrilled to bring our Pumpkin Spice English Muffins and Bagels back to our product lineup this August," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "Our Pumpkin Spice products have been a fan favorite for years and ones we know our consumers look forward to each season. We can't wait to see how our fans incorporate these limited time offerings into their mornings this autumn."

Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins are available now with a suggested retail price of $5.29 while Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels have a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S.

For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

