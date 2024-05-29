Arnulfo Lopez Mendoza and One Other Injured in Houston Truck Accident on Fairview Street

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a truck accident involving Arnulfo Lopez Mendoza and another individual on April 21, 2024, just after 3:00 a.m. along Fairview Street in Harris County, TX.

Details About the Harris County Truck Accident:

The accident occurred on Fairview Street, south of the Farm to Market 529 intersection. According to authorities, 40-year-old Arnulfo Mendoza and a 47-year-old woman were traveling southbound in a Chevrolet Silverado on Fairview Street when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that a southbound 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow on Fairview Street changed lanes towards the left of the two southbound lanes to make a wide turn into a parking lot. During the turn, a collision occurred between the left side of the pickup truck and the right side of the truck's trailer.

Both Mendoza and the woman driving the pickup truck sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision. They were both transported to a local medical facility by EMS for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported and further details are unavailable at this time.

