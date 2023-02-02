AROBS enters the Polish market by acquiring SYDERAL Polska

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, acquired the majority stake, of 94%, in SYDERAL Polska, Poland, specialized in the development of products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, onboard data storage and processing, as well as for control of satellite mechanisms and instruments.

Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS Transilvania Software.

"Through the transaction announced today, we are taking another step towards consolidating our aerospace industry expertise within AROBS Group. SYDERAL Polska's expertise complements the new business line brought to the group by our colleagues from AROBS Engineering – embedded systems and software development for the aerospace sector. The SYDERAL Polska team has extensive aerospace field experience, and the company actively participates in initiatives related to creating the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure. In addition, we are pleased that as of this year, the AROBS group is present in a new country, Poland.", stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

SYDERAL Polska was established in 2016 and has a team of 28 specialists in providing hardware and software solutions for the aerospace sector customers' needs. The company implements projects for the European Space Agency (ESA) and simultaneously conducts R&D projects funded by the National Center for Research and Development (NCBiR) in Poland. The company designs customized onboard electronic equipment for space applications, such as the FLORIS Instrument Control Unit, a high-resolution imaging spectrometer used by ESA for global measurements of terrestrial vegetation fluorescence and its mapping.

The company will continue to be managed by Michal Drogosz, the current CEO and a 6% stake shareholder. "Joining the AROBS group is a significant step for the further growth of SYDERAL Polska. In the area of space technologies, the competencies of AROBS and SYDERAL Polska complement each other perfectly, which will enable us to develop more advanced products and services jointly," Michal Drogosz, CEO of SYDERAL Polska.

Since October 2021, AROBS has acquired Berg Software, AROBS Engineering (former business line Enea Software Development Services Romania), the Nordlogic group, and CDS GPS Romania, as well as the two entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software, and AROBS TrackGPS.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 174 million euros, 1000+ specialists, and offices in 8 countries - Europe, the USA, and Asia.

More about AROBS: arobs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994872/AROBS_Transilvania_Software.jpg

SOURCE AROBS Transilvania Software