Aroma Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.76 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

May 31, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aroma chemicals market is expected to be driven by factors such as change in consumer preferences. There has been a significant increase in the acceptance of personal care products. The rising disposable incomes and increased health concerns have led to an increase in spending on high-quality products. Furthermore, the purchasing power of the middle class is increasing. In addition, the use of perfumed cleaning and home care products has increased, with the rise in consumer awareness of personal hygiene.
The aroma chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.76 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Aroma Chemicals Market: Type Landscape
By type, the market has been segmented into terpenes, benzenoids, musk chemicals, and others. The soap and detergent segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene has increased the demand for aroma chemicals in soaps and detergents.
Aroma Chemicals Market: Application Landscape
By application, the market has been segmented into soaps and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, and others.
Aroma Chemicals Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing population, with rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for better lifestyles among consumers, will drive the growth of the aroma chemicals market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the other regions. China and India are the key countries in the aroma chemicals market in APAC.
Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Vendor Analysis
Some of the key vendors operating in the market include BASF SE, Ernesto Ventos SA, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Givaudan SA, Kao Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and Zeon Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- BASF SE - The company offers different types of aroma ingredients such as biotech-based, rose, citrus, lavender, muguet, menthol, and others.
- Ernesto Ventos SA - The company offers a wide range of aroma chemicals, including 1,1-DIMETHOXYETHANE FIRMENICH 938740, 1,3-DIMETHOXYBENZENE, 1,4-CINEOLE, 1-OCTEN-3-OL, 2,3-DIETHYLPYRAZINE, and many others.
- Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. - The company provides a wide range of fine fragrance ingredients and aroma chemicals to the global fragrance market under the brands Coumarin, PTBCHA, PTBCHA Super, OTBCHA, and others
Share this article