Aroma Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 1.76 billion | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Aroma Chemicals Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into terpenes, benzenoids, musk chemicals, and others. The soap and detergent segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene has increased the demand for aroma chemicals in soaps and detergents.

Aroma Chemicals Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market has been segmented into soaps and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, and others.

Aroma Chemicals Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing population, with rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for better lifestyles among consumers, will drive the growth of the aroma chemicals market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the other regions. China and India are the key countries in the aroma chemicals market in APAC.

Aroma Chemicals Market: Key Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include BASF SE, Ernesto Ventos SA, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Givaudan SA, Kao Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and Zeon Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

BASF SE - The company offers different types of aroma ingredients such as biotech-based, rose, citrus, lavender, muguet, menthol, and others.

Ernesto Ventos SA - The company offers a wide range of aroma chemicals, including 1,1-DIMETHOXYETHANE FIRMENICH 938740, 1,3-DIMETHOXYBENZENE, 1,4-CINEOLE, 1-OCTEN-3-OL, 2,3-DIETHYLPYRAZINE, and many others.

Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. - The company provides a wide range of fine fragrance ingredients and aroma chemicals to the global fragrance market under the brands Coumarin, PTBCHA, PTBCHA Super, OTBCHA, and others

Aroma Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Ernesto Ventos SA, Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd., Givaudan SA, Kao Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Diversified chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Soaps and detergents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cosmetics and toiletries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cosmetics and toiletries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cosmetics and toiletries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Fine fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Fine fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Fine fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Chemical type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Chemical type

6.3 Terpenes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Terpenes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Terpenes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Benzenoids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Benzenoids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Benzenoids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Musk Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Musk Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Musk Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Chemical type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.4 Ernesto Ventos SA

Exhibit 63: Ernesto Ventos SA - Overview



Exhibit 64: Ernesto Ventos SA - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Ernesto Ventos SA - Key offerings

11.5 Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 69: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 70: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Givaudan SA - Key news



Exhibit 72: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

11.7 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Kao Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Kuraray Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 84: S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 88: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Symrise AG - Key news



Exhibit 91: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Symrise AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 93: Takasago International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Takasago International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Takasago International Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Takasago International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Takasago International Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 98: Zeon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Zeon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Zeon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Zeon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Zeon Corp. - Segment focus

