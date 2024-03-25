Aroma360, the leading, healthy home & business scenting solutions brand in the world, acquired the assets of NextScent Inc. to form Aroma360 Pro. Aroma360 Pro will be an invaluable partner for businesses and leading brands looking to leverage the power of scent to enhance the client experience and drive revenues to new heights. With its advanced on-premise solutions and an expansive suite of retail and commercial scenting products; Aroma360 is solidifying its presence as the international leader in healthy scent solutions for multi-location businesses, upscale & exclusive properties, and premiere brands across the globe.

MIAMI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroma360, the global leader in scent branding and marketing solutions, has acquired the assets of NextScent Inc. . NextScent is known for its patented, eco-friendly and advanced air-care solutions developed for commercial accounts and global brands. As part of the industry-changing acquisition, NextScent's executive management team will lead Aroma360 Pro and bring to the table decades of experience in the fragrance and scenting world.

AROMA360 ACQUIRES NEXTSCENT AND LAUNCHES NEW COMMERCIAL SERVICES ENTERPRISE, AROMA360 PRO

Aroma360, as the leading force in the scent marketing industry, enhances the overall client and brand experience through its proven and proprietary scent marketing and branding solutions. Aroma360's scenting professionals advise and service thousands of retail and business clients globally, with a reach spanning over 30 countries. In addition to its signature catalogue of proprietary scents, Aroma360 has also co-developed hundreds of private-labeled aromas; each formulated to be in-line with your brand's image and client experience goals. Aroma360 has partnered with some of the most prominent brands in the world including Disney, Marriott, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, the NBA, and Ferrari.

"The power of scenting and scent marketing has not only been proven to enhance the staff and client experience for your business, but many studies have determined that consumers will stay longer and spend up to 80% more where custom scenting has been used to influence the overall on-site, customer experience." – Eduard Kotlyarov, Jr. (President – Global, Aroma360 LLC).

With its unmatched experience and resources, Aroma360 Pro is set to transform the commercial scent marketing industry. The commercial division is focused on supporting commercial accounts having more than 30 locations, leading global brands, and marquee properties like hotels, resorts, casinos, and large event venues. Aroma360 Pro provides remote managed systems to simplify deployment and operations as well as ensure brand compliance on a global scale. By leveraging new fragrance technologies, Aroma360 Pro clients can tailor the desired customer experience with fragrances that set a new standard for efficacy, safety, and biodegradability. In being able to tap into Aroma360's and Hotel Collection's expansive network of resources, Aroma360 Pro clients will gain access to significant revenue and promotional opportunities, along with a wide variety of consumer scenting products, and industry-leading online sales support.

This game-changing acquisition will also bring the patented Ventus® air-care system into the Aroma360 portfolio of consumer solutions. The Ventus® system a smart, in-home air-care system that monitors and purifies indoor air while delivering certified safe fragrances that incorporate natural odor neutralizers. Unlike traditional scent products the use heat, waxes, oils or sprays, the Ventus® system utilizes the world's first integrated HEPA filter/scent cartridge. The Ventus® cartridge is eco-friendly and designed for commercial composting.

"We are excited for this strategic move to incorporate the amazing fragrances, consumer solutions and global reach of Aroma360 with the industry expertise and advanced technology from NextScent." said David Amaral, former CEO of NextScent and President of Aroma360 Pro. "The solution set that we offer, to help enterprise clients leverage the power of scent, is unmatched in the industry."

About Aroma360:

Aroma360 has quickly become the leading force in the scent marketing industry. Our specialty is enhancing the overall brand and customer experience through scent branding and marketing strategies. Our scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 30 countries and have designed hundreds of signature scents customized to fulfill each brand's unique image and goals. Some of the brands we have worked with include Lexus®, Marriott's®, Four Seasons®, and Ferrari®. We have designed custom scents for hotels such as the Borgata Hotel® and Casino, the Atlantis® Hotel in Paradise Island and spas like the Bellagio® Las Vegas, the Montage® Beverly Hills, Disney Senses Spas®, Ritz Carlton®, Biltmore® and many more. Learn more at https://aroma360.com.

About Next Scent Inc.

NextScent was founded in 2020 by industry veterans who helped introduce the idea of scent marketing to global brands with the launch of ScentAir in 2005. Since then, they have developed patented scent systems and signature fragrances used by many of the most iconic brands, large venue properties and small businesses around the world. NextScent's advanced air care and scent solutions are safer, smarter, eco-friendly and provide a lower operating cost. Their goal is to provide the world with the most innovative, effective, and safe scent & air quality solutions that enhance the customer experience in a pure and natural way.

