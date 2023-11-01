Aroma360 Announces Exclusive Luxury Scenting Partnership with Miami's Premier Basketball Team

Multi-Million Dollar Deal to Elevate Fan Experiences and Celebrate the Heart of Miami Basketball

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroma360, a trailblazer in the luxury scenting industry, is excited to announce its newest partnership with the Miami HEAT, marking the official sponsorship of Miami's renowned basketball team. The groundbreaking collaboration, valued at multi-millions and spanning several years, solidifies Aroma360 as the exclusive luxury scenting partner of the Miami HEAT, encompassing custom fragrances, licensed merchandising, and an array of exciting ventures on the horizon.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Benzion Aboud, Aroma360 has ascended to remarkable heights, boasting a thriving business empire valued at $250 million. The brand has garnered a devoted following, including notable celebrities such as Dwyane Wade, Dr. Dre, Nick Jonas, Winnie Harlow, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Rick Ross, Brooks Nader, Daymond John, Cynthia Bailey, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Hochstein, among others.

Renowned for its dedication to innovation and a customer base of over 2 million loyal supporters, Aroma360 has consistently demonstrated its prowess in shaping the scent marketing landscape. Now, in this extraordinary partnership with the Miami HEAT, the brand is excited to embark on a journey that will bring captivating olfactory experiences to fans and enthusiasts.

With a focus on the Miami HEAT, this collaboration will usher in a new era of scents inspired by the team and its unique culture, as well as create multi-sensory experiences for fans like never before. Stay tuned for more details on this exclusive partnership as the brand unveils custom Miami HEAT scents, licensed merchandise, and other surprises in the coming months.

The new collaboration between Aroma360 and the Miami HEAT promises to be a game-changer in the world of scent marketing, fusing sports and luxury scenting that will capture the essence of the Miami hometown team and its passionate fan base.

The Aroma360 and Miami HEAT merchandise will be available exclusively at select Aroma360 retail locations and online at Aroma360.com in December 2023.

For more information and updates on the Aroma360 and Miami HEAT collaboration, please visit www.aroma360.com.

About Aroma360

A leading force in the scent marketing industry for nearly a decade, Aroma360's specialty lies in enhancing a company's overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through scent branding and strong, strategic marketing campaigns. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari, Cipriani, W South Beach, Borgata Hotel and Casino, Atlantis Paradise Island, Ritz-Carlton, and many more. Having designed custom scents for such a high caliber clientele, Aroma360 understands how to bring to life a brand's unique image through scent. Aroma360 scenting specialists have hundreds of clients that span over 22 countries, and have designed over 90 signature scents customized to fulfill each brands unique image and goals including: Lexus®, Marriott's®, Four Seasons®, and Ferrari®. For additional information, visit: www.aroma360.com

