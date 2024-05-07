BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the world of luxury lifestyle and philanthropy with a private store event and dinner hosted by Eva Longoria and CEO of Aroma360 Benzion Aboud. As the latest cover model for Haute Living Magazine at the Aroma360 Beverly Hills showroom, it was an evening to remember.

Aroma360 Beverly Hills showroom located on Rodeo Drive, at the epicenter of California luxury with a lavish yet innovative space, the showroom offers everything from its numerous hotel, spa and private label collections for home scenting to its latest in beauty fragrances.

AROMA360 Beverly Hill Showroom Hosts Haute Living Cover Launch with Eva Longoria! Post this Eva Longoria accepts a check for her charity, Eva's Heroes, from Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

A leading force in the scent marketing industry for nearly a decade, Aroma360's specialty lies in enhancing a company's overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through scent branding and strong, strategic marketing campaigns. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari, Cipriani, W South Beach, Borgata Hotel and Casino, Atlantis Paradise Island, Ritz-Carlton, and many more. Having designed custom scents for such a high caliber clientele, Aroma360 understands how to bring to life a brand's unique image through scent.

At the heart of this event partnership was a noble cause: supporting Eva's Heroes, a nonprofit organization founded by Eva Longoria herself. Eva's Heroes is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs, providing them with opportunities to interact, grow, learn, and love.

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to a memorable celebration, culminating in the presentation of a generous donation of $10,000 to Eva's Heroes. This contribution will enable the organization to continue its vital work, helping teens and young adults integrate and flourish in society.

SOURCE Aroma360