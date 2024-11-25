(AROMA360)RED - EVERY SCENT COUNTS!

Aroma360 Joins Forces with (RED), Launching a New Luxury Scenting Collection Dedicated to Bringing Life-Saving Healthcare Programs to Communities Most in Need

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands to raise money, awareness and urgency for global health crises. As an innovator, disrupter, and lead in the luxury scenting space, it would only make sense for Aroma360 to support (RED) with a special collection of its most popular products.

Every Scent Counts! Post this The (Aroma360)RED Collection - 25% of all purchases will go to (RED) to provide life-saving healthcare programs - up to $125,000.

"Aroma360 is very proud to partner with an organization like (RED)," said Benzion Aboud, Founder & CEO of Aroma360. "One of my core beliefs in life is that you should always give back to the community that helped build you. And as Aroma360 continues to grow into an international brand, we are honored to give back on a global scale."

The (AROMA360)RED Collection features some of Aroma360's most iconic (and giftable) products, including the Red Wireless Pro Scent Diffuser. Aroma360's Red Fragrance, which features notes of grapefruit, bergamot, jasmine, and cashmere amber, is the anchor to this collection, which is featured in the 50ml (RED) Parfum, (RED) Pro Pod Fragrance Oil, (RED) 500ml Fragrance Oil, and (RED) Sandwax Bougie Candle. With every (AROMA360)RED Collection purchase, 25% of the sales prices will go directly to (RED) to help bring life-saving healthcare programs to communities most in need, with a maximum donation of $125,000.

"Aroma360 has partnered with some of the biggest brands on the planet, but this has been one of the most meaningful collaborations yet," said Tyler Prow, Director of Public Relations for Aroma360. "With the (AROMA360)RED Collection, customers can use their passion for luxury and ambiance to change the world for the better."

The (AROMA360)RED Collection invites consumers to enhance their surroundings and become part of a movement that tackles some of the world's most pressing global health challenges. The custom scent, created exclusively for (RED), captures a bold yet inviting fragrance profile, representing courage and unity.

Jennifer Lotito, President & COO, (RED), said: "We're excited to partner with Aroma360 with the launch of this incredible (RED) collection. The signature scent will make your space smell great for the holidays, and every purchase helps support work to provide equitable and equal access to life-saving healthcare programs in vulnerable communities."

Customers are encouraged to elevate their surroundings and make a global impact with (AROMA360)RED. The Collection is available at all Aroma360 retail stores and online at aroma360.com, ensuring a simple yet powerful way for customers to help drive change.

About Aroma360

Aroma360 is the number one luxury scenting brand in the world. Aroma360 is built on two primary principles — to provide a healthy scenting solution for homes and businesses, and to educate people about the incredible benefits of Aromachology. Through the incorporation of high-quality fragrance oils, Aroma360 strives to not only create aromatic sanctuaries but also to preserve naturally occurring therapeutic properties that comes from the unique world of fragrance. Aroma360 has built a dedicated following with over two million loyal customers, including Larsa Pippen, Missy Elliot, Winnie Harlow, Rick Ross, Nelly Furtado, Daymond John, and many more. Aroma360 is also a leading force in the scent marketing industry, enhancing companies' overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through the power of fragrance. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari, Cipriani, W South Beach, the Ritz-Carlton, and many more.

About (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives.

To date, (RED) has generated over $760 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 290 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

Images available here.

SOURCE Aroma360