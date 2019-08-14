Aromatherapy Carrier Oils Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aromatherapy carrier oil market is expected to account for USD 1.90 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 10%. Growing awareness and increasing use of therapeutic carrier oils has led to high market growth. Aromatherapy is considered an alternative to medicinal therapy for treatment of a wide range of conditions. Thus, with growing awareness about the field of alternative & complementary medicine, therapeutic-grade carrier oils are increasingly being adopted due to their healing properties.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cosmetics segment dominated the aromatherapy carrier oils market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period owing to increase in incidence of skin and hair problems

Medical segment also held significant share in 2018 owing to growing awareness about the various types of therapeutic-grade products available

Rapid industrialization and increasing consumer awareness regarding new medical practices have led to an increase in demand for these products globally

In 2018, personal care segment was expected to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increase in use of carrier oils as a base for manufacturing soaps

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to rise in the number of key players introducing therapeutic grade products in the U.S.

Lucrative trading opportunities have led to an increase in growth potential of the European market

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit significant growth rate over the forecast period due to growing awareness pertaining to aromatherapy as well as rise in incidence of skin disorders in this region

Some of the key companies are Edens Garden, Rocky Mountain Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Falcon Essential Oils, FLORIHANA, and Moksha Lifestyle Products.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis By Application (Cosmetic, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical), By Region, Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aromatherapy-carrier-oil-market

In addition, adoption of natural products has increased as a number of adverse effects are associated with pharmaceutical products. For instance, apricot kernel oil is widely used for skin & hair care and scar & pain management as well as in manufacturing of soaps.

Aromatherapy products such as carrier oils have also been proven to be highly effective in pain management and healing of wounds & cuts. These products consist of healing as well as antibacterial properties.

Grand View Research has segmented the aromatherapy carrier oils market on the basis of application and region:

Aromatherapy Carrier Oils Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cosmetic



Skin Care





Others



Personal Care



Household





Soap



Food & Beverages



Medical





Pain Management





Cold & Cough





Others

Aromatherapy Carrier Oils Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Malaysia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Top 10 Drug Delivery Technologies Market – Introduction of advanced technologies such as novel intelligent inhalers and micro-needle transdermal patches is one of the high impacts rendering driver for top 10 drug delivery technologies market.

Introduction of advanced technologies such as novel intelligent inhalers and micro-needle transdermal patches is one of the high impacts rendering driver for top 10 drug delivery technologies market. Autoimmune Treatment Market – Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is the major driver attributing towards the growth of the autoimmune treatment market.

Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is the major driver attributing towards the growth of the autoimmune treatment market. Tissue Sealants Market – Increase in the number of surgical interventions as a consequence of rising incidences of trauma conditions due to the rise in number of sports injuries, and increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have further boosted the growth of the tissue sealants market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.