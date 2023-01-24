Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022: by Product Type, Delivery Outlook, Application, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global aromatherapy market.



The global aromatherapy market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15%. The aromatherapy market is expected to grow to $2.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11%.

Major players in the aromatherapy market are doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Florihana, Falcon, Biolandes, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Hubmar International, SpaRoom, Now foods , Zija international, and Nu skin.



The aromatherapy market consists of sales of aromatherapy equipment and consumables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices which utilizes essential oils extracted from nature, such as plants, either to be inhaled or applied on the body to promote health and well-being. The aroma molecules in essential oils move straight from the olfactory nerves to the brain when inhaled, affecting the amygdala, the brain's emotional center. Aromatherapy helps in reducing pain, enhances sleep quality, reduces joint pain, reduces stress, and others.



The main types of aromatherapy products include equipment and consumables. The aromatherapy equipment refers to electronic or non-electronic device, that breaks down essential oil into molecules and disperses them into air in the form of tiny breathable particles. They are delivered through topical application, areal diffusion, and direct inhalation. They are used for relaxation, skin & hair care, pain management, cold & cough, scar management, insomnia, and others. They are sold through B2B and DTC channels to customers from home use, sap & wellness centers, hospitals & clinics, yoga & meditation centers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the aromatherapy market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aromatherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people is driving the growth of the aromatherapy market. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous changes in individual lives, including uncertainty, disrupted daily routines, financial strains, and social isolation, leading to increased tension, worry, and sadness.

The individuals are looking out for ayurvedic and chemical free methods such as aromatherapy to reduce, anxiety and depression. According to a scientific brief issued today by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2022, the global occurrence of anxiety and sadness soared by a staggering 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people is expected to boost demand for aromatherapy during forecast period.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aromatherapy market. The companies are focusing on developing innovative equipment and consumables with greater effectiveness to meet the customer demand and strengthen their business reach.

One of the recent developments in aromatherapy is usage of CBD in aromatherapy and diffusers. CBD oil is similar to essential oils, made from the direct extraction of oil from the cannabis plant. It has the potential to provide an even higher degree of treatment, hence extending the therapeutic advantages of essential oils. Adding CBD to the mix produces a whole new level of medicinal value that can be much more soothing, has more profound stress relief, and can help control symptoms like inflammation and pain.

In January 2022, Martha Stewart CBD, a brand operated by Canopy Growth, a USA-based provider of cannabis and cannabis-based consumer products, lunched new line of products sleep science CBD cream and Daily De-Stress CBD cream with aroma technology.



In January 2022, Mensa Brands, an India-based company specializing in fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty, and personal care, acquired Florona for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help them create a line of aromatherapy bath products and natural skincare and haircare solutions, expand their footprint into new areas, and build a tech-driven global supply chain. Florona is personal care brand involved in providing aromatherapy and natural personal care products. Florona offers over 70 different kinds of natural oils, including diffuser essential oils and cold-pressed carrier oils.



The countries covered in the aromatherapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

