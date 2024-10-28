ARound and Los Angeles Rams Team Up With Princess Cruises and Uber Eats to Launch Groundbreaking AR Broadcast Integration and Fan Engagement Platform

ARound and the Rams debuted this technology last month during the Rams home opener at SoFi Stadium. ARound's automatic camera integration allows AR effects to be broadcast on the Infinity Screen, blending live game moments with dynamic AR content. Complementing the broadcast, ARound's mobile browser-based platform allows fans to localize AR interactions, marking a new era for sports entertainment that gives fans a more immersive way to engage all game long.

"We're transforming how AR enhances live sports broadcasts nationwide," said Josh Beatty, Founder and CEO of ARound. "Whether fans engage on the Infinity Screen or through their phones, we're creating a fully synchronized AR experience that amplifies fan engagement like never before."

This breakthrough technology is a first in the NFL, allowing brands including Princess Cruises and Uber Eats to offer real-time AR activations that seamlessly blend into the game.

"ARound is helping us continue to set the gameday standard by creating dynamic engagement with our fans," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "This is the future of sports entertainment—AR integrated with live broadcasts to create a multi-layered, immersive experience for fans and brands in the stadium."

Princess Transports Fans to Global Destinations

Princess Cruises elevates the gameday experience with its AR activation, "Touchdown Treasure," which transforms the stadium into stunning destinations like Alaska and Mexico visited by Princess Cruises' Love Boats with Rams players racing through these locations as fans cheer them on.

"At Princess Cruises, we believe imagination and innovation can quickly become reality and ARound's platform allows fans to experience the excitement of a Love Boat cruise sailing to incredible destinations throughout the world," said Jim Berra, Chief Marketing Officer for Princess Cruises. "This AR experience brings the allure of a Princess vacation to the forefront, engaging fans with a sense of adventure and wonder."

Uber Eats: Seamless Engagement and Real-Time Reward Redemption

Uber Eats' new AR activation allows fans to unlock offers such as in-game food and beverage deals —which are instantly redeemable at stadium concessions.

"ARound's platform allows us to capture fan attention in the most exciting moments of the game and create a seamless experience from engagement to redemption," said Kim Guluk Senior Manager, Global Brand Partnership Marketing at Uber.

About ARound

ARound is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality platform and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. ARound keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue. Where other AR products offer isolating, singular experiences, ARound's massive multi-user AR – which uses 3D spatial computing to localize content – redefines what it means to be part of a connected fan experience. It was the winner of Stagwell's annual innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud are a part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

About the Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

CONTACT:

Madison Wick

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.