Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Keynote The Wall Street Journal's 2025 CEO Council Summit

Penn will provide data-driven insights into how the intersection of politics, business, and public opinion is redefining how leaders engage with the public and seize opportunities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced CEO and Chairman Mark Penn will keynote The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit taking place December 8 – 9, 2025. The annual summit brings together leaders from across industries to explore and drive conversations around that changing context in 2026.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will provide data-driven insights into how the intersection of politics, business, and public opinion is redefining how leaders engage with the public and seize opportunities.

Penn will lead a data-driven discussion titled "The Marketplace of Public Opinion," during which he'll unveil insights from a recent National Research Group study aimed to arm leaders with a clear read on CEO sentiment heading into 2026. Following his keynote, Penn will also lead a peer-to-peer discussion on "The Politics of Business," examining the increasingly inseparable relationship between policy and markets and outlining how CEOs can anticipate political crosscurrents and adapt strategy in real time.

As Chairman and CEO, Penn has guided Stagwell's growth into a top 10 global marketing network and is widely recognized as a strategic partner to CEOs and C-suite leaders. He has spent 50 years advising world leaders, building and leading companies, and pioneering innovative approaches in market research, advertising, public relations, and strategy, helping organizations navigate market disruption, shifting consumer sentiment, and the intersection of business and politics.

For the full list of programming, visit https://ceocouncil.wsj.com/event/ceo-council-summit-11/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

Maggie Axford

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.